BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – National Kitten Day is on July 10th, but Cat Haven is celebrating a day early! Cat Haven will host an adoption event on Saturday, July 9th from noon to 4 PM at the Cat Haven facility at 11130 N Harrell’s Ferry Road in Baton Rouge. BRECO Federal Credit Union will sponsor all adoptions during the event! Additionally, there will be drawings for over $300 in prizes and a donor will match all National Kitten Day donations up to $5,000. Light refreshments will be served to attendees.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO