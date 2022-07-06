ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Brother' 2022 Cast: Meet the Season 24 Contestants Entering the House

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

The hotly-anticipated reality television show Big Brother returns to our screens on Wednesday for its 24th season.

Big Brother 24 will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The house is in a sound-stage studio lot inside Los Angeles' CBS Studio Center.

From July 10, the show, hosted by Julie Chen, will air at 8 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays, and at 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

There will be 16 new houseguests on the 24th season of the CBS series, including two lawyers, a bus operator, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a Las Vegas performer, and a personal stylist. The houseguests have a median age of 30.

Here's a rundown of the houseguests.

Joseph Abdin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldFYx_0gWSKWU300
A photo of Joseph Abdin, a 24-year-old attorney from Florida replacing Marvin Achi, on the upcoming season of Big Brother. CBS

The 24-year-old attorney from Lake Worth, Florida, is the newest addition to the house after he replaced Texas chemical engineer Marvin Achi on Tuesday night, less than 24 hours before the show premiere.

Paloma Aguilar

Aguilar, 22, is an interior designer from San Marcos, California.

Michael Bruner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQHma_0gWSKWU300
Michael Bruner doesn't mind if America hates him, as long as he wins Big Brother 24. Getty

Bruner is a 28-year-old attorney from Rochester, Minnesota.

"Ultimately if America hates me, so be it, if the fans don't like me whatever. I'm there to win. Although it would be great if America liked me or appreciated me but ultimately the goal is to win," he told Global TV in a pre-game interview.

Kyle Capener

The 29-year-old from Bountiful, Utah, is unemployed but has amassed more than half a million followers on TikTok.

In an interview with Parade, he said that he's going to be "as genuine, as nice, and as goofy as possible."

Jasmine Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vQzd_0gWSKWU300
Jasmine Davis, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, which is scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Sonja Fleming/CBS

Davis, 29, is an entrepreneur based in Atlanta.

Daniel Durston

The 35-year-old works in Las Vegas as a performer.

Taylor Hale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtJ5f_0gWSKWU300
Taylor Hale, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Hale is a beauty stylist. Sonja Flemming/CBS

The personal stylist, 27, from West Bloomfield, Michigan, told Parade that letting the other contests "think I'm stupid"—advice from her Mom—would be the best way to win Big Brother.

She said that she is competing to prove that women "have a lot more to offer than just what's on the outside."

Terrance Higgins

The oldest contestant in the house, Higgins is a 47-year-old bus operator from Chicago.

Brittany Hoopes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ffw3_0gWSKWU300
Brittany Hoopes is a 32-year-old hypnotherapist, from Austin, Texas. CBS

The hypnotherapist, 32, hails from Austin, Texas. She has claimed that she has been putting together a notebook full of "40+ pages" of different things that she wants to try out in the house.

Ameerah Jones

Jones is a 31-year-old content designer from Westminster, Maryland.

Nicole Layog

Layog is a 41-year-old private chef from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She told Global TV that she wanted to be appreciated by Big Brother fans because she is a fan herself and she also wants to win the $750,000 prize money.

"My greatest strength is definitely going to be my social game," Layog said. "My ability to make relationships and build relationships I think is going to carry me very far. I think my biggest weakness is that I have a heart."

Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli

Pucciarelli, 24, is based in Boca Raton, Florida, where he works as an assistant football coach.

Indy Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESuR6_0gWSKWU300
Indy Santos, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, which is scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Santos is a corporate flight attendant. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Santos is a 31-year-old corporate flight attendant based in Los Angeles.

Alyssa Snider

The 24-year-old marketing representative is from Sarasota, Florida.

Asked by Global TV what was more important, popularity or winning, Snider said: "Winning the game is the most important thing to me, but I really hope fans will like me along my journey."

She said her strength is that she never gives up, but her weakness is that she cares "a little bit too much about people".

Snider said that she would do "just about anything" to win, hopefully without hurting anyone's feelings. That could be wishful thinking.

Monte Taylor

Taylor is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, Delaware.

Matt "Turner" Turner

The long-haired 23-year-old New Bedford, Massachusetts, resident owns a thrift store in the city.

He believes the social aspect of the game is critical and it is vital to have a strong network in the house to maintain popularity.

Turner told Parade that he "typically get underestimated due to my looks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0JLf_0gWSKWU300
The new Big Brother house kitchen. CBS

