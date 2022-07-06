ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-family homes planned for South Street site in Manasquan

By Sanne Young
 2 days ago
MANASQUAN — A plan to subdivide the site of the former Neary-Quinn Funeral Home at 39 South St. and build four single-family homes there has been approved by the borough planning board.

The thumbs up came after a surprise offer by the developer, near the end of the board’s Zoom meeting on Tuesday night, to downsize the proposal that was presented at the beginning of the meeting.

The plan first presented to the board called for three single-family houses and two townhouses. But after several board members objected to the townhouse portion, the applicant agreed to replace them with one single-family house in the plan.

The plan is to demolish and remove all existing structures on the property, including the funeral home building fronting on South Street, as well as the parking lot accessed from Branin Avenue behind the funeral home.

The property will be subdivided into four new lots. A new single-family home will be built on each of three new residential lots fronting on Branin Street. The three lots each will be approximately 50 by 100 feet in size. The new 11,800-square-foot lot fronting on South Street, adjacent to the First Baptist Church of Manasquan, will contain one large single-family house.

The application generated no neighborhood opposition during its review, although a couple of neighbors had questions about details of the plan.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

