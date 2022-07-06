ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Italy’s second-most-wanted mobster is extradited from Brazil

By FRANCES D’EMILIO Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJH5x_0gWSKGbf00
Rocco Morabito, a convicted mobster and one of Italy’s most sought-after fugitives, has been extradited from Brazil. (Italian Police)

ROME — A convicted mobster who was one of Italy’s most-wanted fugitives and reputedly one of the world’s most powerful drug brokers arrived in Rome on Wednesday following his extradition by Brazil after 28 years on the lam.

Rocco Morabito held the No. 2 position on the list of Italy’s most-wanted and dangerous mobsters. He was convicted two decades ago in absentia of drug-trafficking as part of the ’Ndrangheta organized-crime syndicate, which does billions of dollars in cocaine business.

Italian police describe him as one of the world’s top drug brokers. Morabito, 55, must serve a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted in absentia by a court in Milan in 2001.

He was arrested in May 2021 by Brazilian police in a joint operation with Italian and U.S. investigators. Morabito had earlier been arrested in Uruguay in 2017, but escaped from prison there two years later.

Italian police have been searching for him since 1994.

Calabria-based anti-Mafia prosecutors say Morabito played a big role in cocaine trafficking between South America and Milan, a key distribution point for the drug to be sold elsewhere in Italy and across Europe.

In addition to drug-trafficking, Morabito has been convicted in Italy of mafia association.

When he was captured in 2017 in Uruguay, Morabito was living in a luxury villa in a seaside resort using an alias and a false Brazilian passport, authorities said at the time. During his arrest at a Montevideo hotel, police also seized a 9-millimeter gun, 13 cellphones and a stash of cash, as well as a Mercedes coupe.

Still No. 1 on Italy’s list of most-wanted mafia bosses is Matteo Messina Denaro, considered to still wield supreme power in the Cosa Nostra in Sicily despite being a fugitive since 1993.

In recent decades, the ’Ndrangheta has eclipsed the Sicilian Mafia in power and scope, spreading its branches throughout much of Europe as it launders cocaine revenues by infiltrating or buying up legitimate businesses like restaurants and hotels, investigations have found.

A small army of turncoats helped prosecutors put many Cosa Nostra bosses behind bars for life. The ’Ndrangheta, built around strong family ties, has been less hurt by devastating betrayals of crime clan loyalties.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The Mafia Built A Port. Now It's a Global Cocaine Hub.

A port the Calabrian mafia helped to build has become so crucial to organised crime that it accounts for almost all of the cocaine seized entering Italy by sea. A new report by the country’s anti-drug unit revealed 97 percent of the almost 14 tons of cocaine coming into Italy via the Mediterranean sea last year was discovered in Gioia Tauro, a port in the southwest region of Calabria – an area dominated by the ‘Ndrangheta, the world’s most influential mafia organisation. The gangsters not only funded part of the building of the port, companies controlled by them were involved in its construction and its operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Extradited Drug Lord Returns to Italy to Serve 30-Year Sentence

ROME (Reuters) -Rocco Morabito, the second most-wanted fugitive in Italy and a bigwig in the powerful 'Ndrangheta mafia, was flown to Rome on Wednesday after being extradited from Brazil ending some 28 years on the run. Morabito, who was arrested in Brazil in May 2021, will now serve a 30-year...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Italy#Uruguay#Sicily#Italian#Brazilian#Anti Mafia
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Colombia Extradites Accused Drug Cartel Leader's Sister to U.S

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia on Friday extradited to the United States a sister of accused major drug cartel leader Dairo Antonio Usaga, known as Otoniel, to face drug trafficking charges, the national police said. Colombian police accuse Nini Johana Usaga, 39, of being responsible for laundering drug money for the Clan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Brazil
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Shark in Egypt’s Red Sea kills two tourists, an Austrian and a Romanian

Several beaches on Egypt's Red Sea coast were shut down after two women, one Austrian and another Romanian, were killed in shark attacks over the weekend.“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry of environment said on Sunday.Both the attacks reportedly took place within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, with a Mako shark being responsible for at least one of the deaths.A 68-year-old woman from Austria's Tyrol region, who was on a vacation to Egypt, succumbed on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
borderreport.com

366 migrants from 16 nations found in parked trailer in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said Thursday they found a veritable United Nations of migrants aboard a freight truck. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the truck was carrying 366 migrants, including people from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa. There were also people aboard...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Drug-smuggling "drone submarines" seized for the first time in Spain

Spanish police said Monday they had seized three underwater drones capable of transporting large quantities of drugs from Morocco to Spain and broken up a gang suspected of manufacturing them. Officers seized three so-called "drone submarines" which were under construction and arrested eight people in Spain, a police statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ukrainian girl, 11, is forced to return to her war-torn homeland after Home Office officials repeatedly rejected her visa bid to live with her aunt in Britain

A Ukrainian girl has been forced to return to her war-torn home city after her hopes of a starting a new life with her aunt and cousin in the UK were dashed. Alisa Miroshyna, 11, spent nearly three months in Poland waiting for a visa after her parents who both serve in the Ukrainian Army got legal papers, allowing her aunt to act for her.
U.K.
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
352K+
Followers
65K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy