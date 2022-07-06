Fishers police arrest 2 NYC men with possible ties to South American theft group

(Getty)

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police made a burglary arrest and took two New York City men with possible ties to a South American theft group into custody.

Police were alerted to a residential alarm at a home in the 15600 block of Allistair Drive around 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Two men were seen running away as officers arrived, says the Fishers Police Department.

One of the men was taken into custody without incident, while the other received a slight injury after being apprehended by Fishers police K-9 Rexo.

The men have been identified as Charly Sneider Benavides Mayorga, 34, and Jhon Jairo Lopera Munoz, 33, both of New York, New York.

Their preliminary charges are burglary of a dwelling, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a false government identification.

Police have not released any further information about the theft group based out of South America.