Little Rock, AR

Salvation Army Central Arkansas kicks off Home for Christmas in July campaign

By Claire Kreuz
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is hard to imagine winter as temperatures near the triple digits in the Natural State, but the Salvation Army Central Arkansas is already looking ahead to Christmas.

The Salvation Army is kicking off its Home for Christmas in July campaign. The effort is all about providing a temporary home for women and families until they can find one of their own.

Over the last year, the Salvation Army Central Arkansas provided more than 2,500 nights of shelter and that need just keeps growing with inflation.

While women and families stay at the shelter, they get warm meals every day and work with a case manager to help with things like getting a job, paying bills, and finding housing.

The goal is to have everyone who walks through the doors walk out and be able to fully support themselves.

“There’s not a better feeling than being able to see them work through and overcome all those hurdles and now get to a point where they no longer feel like life is beating them up, but now they have life and they can take it by the horns and continue to move forward,” Salvation Army Central Arkansas Major Bill Mockabee said.

For $10, supporters can provide one night of shelter for someone in need.

“Without the support of the community, these women these families won’t have as many resources as they need in order to move towards sustainability,” Mockabee said.

For more details on the program and to see how to donate to this campaign, head to SalvationArmyCAAC.org .

KARK 4 News

