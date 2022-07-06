One in critical condition after stabbing in Penn Hills

Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning stabbing in Penn Hills.

It happened just after 6:00 A.M. Wednesday morning in the 11500 block of Frankstown Rd.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information is being asked to call the county's Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

No suspects have been named at this time.

