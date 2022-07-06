ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

One in critical condition after stabbing in Penn Hills

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImyHd_0gWSJkvY00

Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning stabbing in Penn Hills.

It happened just after 6:00 A.M. Wednesday morning in the 11500 block of Frankstown Rd.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information is being asked to call the county's Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man taken into custody following SWAT situation in East Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- SWAT officers have surrounded a home in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.Officers were called out early Thursday morning to the 1700 block of Maplewood Avenue.Police tell KDKA that the situation began as an assault and expect the incident to last for 'a few hours.'Just before 7:30 a.m., a man was taken into custody. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman shot in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in West Mifflin. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on Midway Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital, though her condition is unknown. No arrests have been announced.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Penn Hills, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

7th suspect in New Kensington murder accused of supplying gun used in attack

A man from Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood is accused of providing a gun used in the attack that ended in the death of a man in New Kensington on Sunday. Raquan Carpenter, 18, is the seventh suspect New Kensington and Westmoreland County authorities named in the killing of Jason Donald Raiford, 39, at Valley Royal Court. Carpenter was arrested Thursday.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
police1.com

Police: Off-duty Pa. officer shot, killed by road rage driver

BLAWNOX, Pa. — This article was updated at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022. A man has been charged in the killing of off-duty Oakdale police Officer Charles G. Stipetich after the two were involved in an altercation Sunday night in Blawnox. Kevin Alan McSwiggen, of Pittsburgh, was...
BLAWNOX, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Coroner Looking For Next Of Kin In Wednesday Night Fatal Accident in Aliquppa

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner reported this morning that his office is trying to locate the next of kin in connection with the fatal pedestrian accident that occurred at 2 a.m. Wednesday. The accident occurred at Kiehl Street and Highland Avenue, just off of Route 51 southbound. Both traffic lanes were closed. There is no information from Aliquippa Police as they continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Facebook And Twitter#Audacy
beavercountyradio.com

Serious Crash Closed Down Route 51 South in Aliquippa Overnight

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Police are investigating after a serious crash occurred around 2 AM in the southbound lanes of Route 51 in Aliquippa. The southbound lanes were closed near the intersection of highland Ave. There are no reports of injuries or what caused the crash. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg woman found incompetent for trial in 2021 mattress fire

A Greensburg woman accused of setting a mattress on fire outside a three-unit apartment house last year was found incompetent to stand trial. Gina M. Albertelli, 55, is charged with arson, reckless burning and related offenses in the May 22, 2021, incident. She is being treated at Torrance State Hospital...
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Woman Suffers Minor Injuries In Grove City Crash

An Armstrong County woman suffered minor injuries in a crash earlier this week in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 43-year-old April Rowe of Parker was traveling on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. Tuesday when she allegedly went through a red light. Her vehicle then struck...
GROVE CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Pittsburgh

18-year-old charged with homicide in shooting death of 15-year-old Dayvon Vickers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of Dayvon Vickers.Pittsburgh Public Safety said Wednesday that Shaun Scott of Pittsburgh was arrested and charged with homicide. He faces other charges including possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license.Vickers, 15, was fatally shot in Homewood on March 30. Police said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the head while riding his mini-bike near the intersection of Homewood and Frankstown avenues. Vickers later died at the hospital. The Homewood community rallied after the boy's death. Friends and family remembered Vickers, better known as Day-Day, as a caring and loving person with a beautiful spirit, unique voice and smile.Scott, who is in the Allegheny County Jail, is also accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Malek Thomas in the Hill District last month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Police: Man Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Oncoming Traffic in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Erie County man was seriously injured after authorities say he drove his van into oncoming traffic in Cranberry Township on Friday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:32 p.m. on Friday, July 1, along State Route 257, near its intersection with Johnstone Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

Coroner identifies man killed outside Youngstown nightspot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed during a shooting in the parking lot of an event center in Youngstown. Marquan White, 25, was shot around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vibez Restaurant and Event Center, located at 914 E. Midlothian Blvd., according to the coroner.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTAJ

Fight escalates into stabbing at Treasure Lake camp ground

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the neck while camping in Clearfield County. Bart Thompson, 47, was in a fight with the man at the Cayman Landing Camp Grounds on Friday, July 1 at 11:09 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy