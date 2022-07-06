ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Schwarber becomes first Phillie to hit 25 HR before All-Star break since Howard, Utley

By Andrew Porter
 2 days ago
Phillies fans were re-naming the month of June after Kyle Schwarber, who went absolutely bananas hitting 12 homers in the month. The thing is, it's now July and Schwarber is still at it!

Schwarber now has two home runs in four July games already, bringing his 2022 season home run total to 25. He has become the first Phillie to hit 25 home runs before the All-Star break since Ryan Howard and Chase Utley did it in 2008 (h/t Jeff Skversky).

Schwarber leads the National League in homers and is just four behind the MLB lead, held by Aaron Judge with 29. Schwarber needs six home runs in the 11 games before the break to tie the Phillies' franchise record for most home runs before the All-Star break.

The 29-year-old outfielder is slugging .517 and has 12 doubles and 53 RBI to go along with 25 homers this season.

The Phillies are now 21-9 under interim manager Rob Thomson and have improved to 43-38, which would be good for the final wild card spot in the National League if the season ended today.

