ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park suspect contemplated second shooting in Madison; bond denied

By Associated Press, Glenn Marshall, Christine Flores, Jenna Barnes, Melissa Espana
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXYC4_0gWSJSzM00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others.

A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Officials said he sprayed more than 70 rounds from a rooftop into a crowd attending a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Prosecutors said he reloaded his weapon three times.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said if Crimo is convicted of the first-degree murder charges, he would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. He promised that dozens more charges would be sought.

Crimo appeared in bond court virtually Wednesday morning where a bond was denied. Officials spoke at a press conference afterward and said a motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said while the motive for the mass shooting is still unknown, he said Crimo had some sort of affinity toward the numbers four and seven, and the inverse which is seven and four.

“When asked what the obsession with those number meant, he said it has something to do with the music he listens to,” Covelli said.

Rinehart said after Crimo’s arrest, he confessed to officials and admitted to the shooting.

In court, which was held virtually through Zoom, the suspect mainly looked down, only lifting his head when the case against him was read out loud.

WATCH: Prosecutor, police official speak after bond denied for alleged gunman

The attack happened at the downtown parade around 10:10 a.m. on the Fourth of July after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street.

Officials said Crimo was wearing a dress and long-haired wig — possibly to hide his distinctive neck and face tattoos — and was able to blend into the crowd, posing as a bystander. After the shooting, he went to his mother’s home where he took her car and left the area. He was caught after someone recognized him and phoned North Chicago police.

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

He was arrested on Route 41 in Lake County after several hours of being wanted. Police said Crimo was able to drive into Wisconsin and back into Illinois during the manhunt. Their investigation revealed that when Crimo drove to Madison he saw a celebration there and contemplated using the firearm in his vehicle to commit another shooting, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQ0OZ_0gWSJSzM00
Robert Crimo III | Lake County Major Crime Task Force

Crimo legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles used in the shooting. Authorities said Tuesday that the purchases were allowed even though police were called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide.

On Wednesday evening, police released a picture of the gun that was found in Crimo’s vehicle after he was arrested on Route 41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEntL_0gWSJSzM00
Courtesy – Lake County Major Crimes Task Force
These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lake County Coroner’s Office identified six of the seven victims. They are; Catherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park, Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park, Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park, Jacki Sundheimm, 63, of Highland Park, Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park and Nicolas Toledo, 78, of Morales, Mexico.

The seventh victim was identifed Wednesday as 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo. He was pronounced dead around 7:45 a.m. that morning.

Anyone with any information, or anyone with video, is urged to call Highland Park police at 847-432-7730 or you can submit a tip to fbi.gov/highlandpark .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

9 years in prison for Rockford man convicted of drug-induced homicide in death of man at Wonder Lake home

A judge sentenced a 42-year-old Rockford man to nine years in prison after he sold heroin and cocaine to a man who died when he ingested the drugs at a Wonder Lake home. Eric Williams, 42, of the 5900 block of Garrett Lane in Rockford, was indicted and charged with three counts of drug-induced homicide, […] The post 9 years in prison for Rockford man convicted of drug-induced homicide in death of man at Wonder Lake home appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ROCKFORD, IL
WEAU-TV 13

Madison SWAT teams mobilized after warning about Highland Park suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Now we will never know for certain what stopped him, but I am thankful that no innocent lives were taken from our city,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said just hours after the revelation the alleged Highland Park shooter weighed carrying out a second attack in Dane County.
MADISON, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

FBI found Highland Park shooting suspect’s cell phone buried on Middleton auto shop's property, owner says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Illinois law enforcement agencies shared new details Wednesday into the Highland Park shooting suspect’s trip to the Madison area. Authorities say suspect Robert Crimo confessed to police that he drove to Madison where he saw another holiday celebration and considered attacking people there as well. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says the FBI recovered Crimo’s cell phone in Middleton, a neighboring suburb of Madison.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Lake County, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Madison, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter traveled to Madison after shooting, officials say

MADISON, Wis. — The alleged gunman who opened fire at a suburban Chicago Fourth of July parade, killing seven people and wounding dozens in the process, traveled to the Madison area following the shooting, officials said Tuesday. Robert Crimo III allegedly fled the scene dressed in women’s clothing before driving to the Madison area and returning to Illinois, where he...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
nbc15.com

Beloit family mourning the loss of beloved father of 7

Madison SWAT teams mobilized after warning about Highland Park suspect PKG. Phone found at Middleton auto shop in Highland Park shooting investigation. A phone possessed by the man accused of killing seven people was found at a Middleton business, its owner confirmed. Rhodes-Conway on Highland Park suspect coming to Madison.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim in fatal Freeport rollover crash identified

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department has identified Leonard Moran, Jr., 55, of Freeport, as the man killed in a rollover crash on June 26th. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of the accident, which happened in the area of W. US 20 and Rink Road, around 12:43 a.m. Deputies found a vehicle on its roof in a field approximately half a mile west of Rink Road.
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Park Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Crime Task Force
nbc15.com

Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed Med Flight and other crews are responding to a crash outside DeForest Thursday afternoon. A call reporting the crash at Portage Road and HWY V came in at 3:34 p.m. Thursday. An official on scene stated that the crash involved a scooter or moped.
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver tops 100 mph on Madison Beltline, nearly hits other vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison police officer tried stopping a car seen flying down the Beltline at triple-digit speeds over the weekend, but soon broke off the chase after the fleeing driver nearly hit another vehicle, the police department reports. The officer clocked the driver going 102 mph around...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new hotspot for stolen vehicles has popped up in Madison. The city’s police department reported Thursday that it has seen a spike in property crimes there over the past two weeks. The newly identified hotspot stretches south of Warner Park, between Sherman Ave. and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Several City of Madison beaches closed Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beaches around Lake Monona are closed for swimming Thursday due to elevated E. coli levels, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced. The city cited in its daily beach status update that either elevated bacteria levels or present algae blooms was the reason for closing seven city beaches and one lake access point.
MADISON, WI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy