How to Connect Exercise Bands to a Door for an At-Home Workout

By Bojana Galic
 2 days ago

Resistance bands are a must-have piece of at-home workout equipment . Not only are they affordable and small-space-friendly, but there's pretty much no shortage of resistance band exercises you can try.

But if you want to make the most of your resistance band workout , you need a stable anchor system. And if you don't know all the details, anchoring a resistance band to your door can seem complicated and perhaps a little risky.

So, we've gathered three trainer-approved resistance band anchor methods you can try right at home. Read on to learn how to attach a resistance band to your door in a few quick steps.

1. Use the Door Handle

This is one of the easiest ways to anchor a resistance band to your door, according to Carolina Araujo, CPT , a California-based strength coach. "But be sure to use a sturdy handle, though. You don't want to accidentally pull your handle from the door or do any other damage."

To use this method, follow these steps:

  1. Place one end of a long resistance band around the handle of a door.
  2. Loop the band around the handle several times.
  3. Hold the free end of the resistance band.
  4. Step back to add tension on the band.

This anchoring method is best for lighter resistance bands, according to Araujo. As mentioned above, you don't want to do any damage to your door, and the heavier the band, the more stress you put on the handle.

2. Use a Knotted Sock

"This is a pretty unique strategy I read about on the Internet and it actually works," Araujo says. She personally loves using this anchor system for her favorite resistance band activation exercises before hitting the gym.

To use this method, follow these steps:

  1. Loop a long sock around one end of a long-loop resistance band.
  2. Tie both ends of the sock together in a large knot around the band.
  3. Open your door and place the balled sock side of the band on one side of the door.
  4. Hold the other end of the resistance band and close the door so that the sock side is on the other side of the door.
  5. Step back to add tension to the band.

As with the previous method, it may be best to use a lighter resistance band when you're anchoring to a door in your home, Araujo says. While steel doors are pretty sturdy and can handle a thicker band, doors in your home are probably wood and not as stable or reliable.

3. Install a Hook Mount

This method requires some installation, but it's the safest, most reliable way to anchor a resistance band to your door, Araujo says.

"When you're deciding what height to mount your hook at, think about the exercises you do the most," she says. "But if possible, I'd suggest mounting a hook above your head, at chest height and close to the ground. That way, all your bases are covered."

To use this method, follow these steps:

  1. Using a drill, install a hook mount (shop below) on your door, reading the instructions carefully.
  2. Loop one end of a long-loop resistance band around the hook.
  3. Take a few steps back to add tension to the band.

