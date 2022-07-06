Jayson Tatum laughs off fan who mocked him with phone message: 'Steph Curry is your daddy'

It's been almost a month since Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to win their fourth NBA title in eight seasons.

While guys like Curry and Draymond Green are basking in the media spotlight, fans of both franchises are still finding any chance to humiliate or mock the opposing teams players.

One fan spotted Jayson Tatum during the 4th of July weekend, reminding the Celtics superstar to never forget who "owns him."

During a music festival that took place this past weekend, a fan in the audience was in close range of Tatum and proceed to show him his phone with a caption that read, "Steph Curry is your daddy."

Instead of losing his cool or directly responding to the fan, Tatum took the comment on the chain and even cracked a smile while standing in what seemed to be the VIP area of the venue.

Regardless of what team you follow, the courageous NBA fan mocking Tatum was hilarious and got a laugh out of the people around him, Tatum himself, and the internet.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342