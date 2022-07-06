ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share sweet anniversary messages

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Yn4m_0gWSJGds00

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a lot to celebrate over the holiday weekend. In addition to toasting America on the 4th of July, the couple also honored one another as they celebrated one year of marriage together on July 3.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out Country Love Radio for all your favorite Country love songs

Both music stars took to social media with sweet words highlighting one another and the love they share.

“Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round,” Shelton wrote alongside a photo on the couple on their wedding day. “@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!”

Gwen Stefani wrote, “1 year down, forever to go,” accompanied by a video montage of special moments from the couple’s big day, which they celebrated with close family and friends on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch last year.

Gwen and Blake met while both working as judges on NBC’s The Voice in 2015.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Popculture

Miranda Lambert Reveals 'Newest Addition' to Her Family

Miranda Lambert has revealed the "newest addition" to her family in a recent social media post. Taking to Instagram, Lambert revealed that she has a new horse in a series of photos. "Y'all welcome Cowboy to the Farmily! Our newest addition," she wrote in the post caption. "Just in time for Father's Day! When my friend [Eric Masse] said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be re homed .... That's never a no... It's a hell yeah!"
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Taste of Country

Blake Shelton Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Gwen Stefani: ‘Thank You For Saying Yes’

Sunday (July 3) marks one year of marriage for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Shelton toasted the special day on social media with a shot of their wedding day. "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round," he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo that shows the bride and groom hugging, a crowd of attendees mingling and sitting at their tables in the background.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Nbc#Country Love Radio#Gwenstefani#The Voice
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Teases New Show ‘Barmageddon’ With Carson Daly

Nashville favorite Blake Shelton has a new TV show coming out with Carson Daly called Barmageddon and he’s getting people into it. Shelton, who owns the Ole Red Bar in Music City, U.S.A., decided to throw up a little tease about the new show. He popped up on his Twitter account and dropped a rather cryptic message. Sure, Blake, we don’t know what is about to happen…but you do. Right?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Lighting Up the Charts With New Single ‘Country On’: See the Numbers

It’s good to be Luke Bryan. Recently, the “American Idol” judge and country music megastar dropped a new single, and it’s quickly blowing up the charts. Although Bryan just released “Country On,” it’s now the most-added song on country radio this week. Per Country Aircheck, 91 country radio stations have added the number to their rotation. In addition, according to country radio insider Chris Owen, Bryan’s track also debuted at No. 32 on the Mediabase chart and hit No. 21 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy