Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share sweet anniversary messages

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a lot to celebrate over the holiday weekend. In addition to toasting America on the 4th of July, the couple also honored one another as they celebrated one year of marriage together on July 3.

Both music stars took to social media with sweet words highlighting one another and the love they share.

“Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round,” Shelton wrote alongside a photo on the couple on their wedding day. “@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!”

Gwen Stefani wrote, “1 year down, forever to go,” accompanied by a video montage of special moments from the couple’s big day, which they celebrated with close family and friends on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch last year.

Gwen and Blake met while both working as judges on NBC’s The Voice in 2015.

