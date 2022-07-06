ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Macomb Fire Department responds to structure fire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 9:03 PM, July 5, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home located at 1020 E Carroll Street. The initial crew arrived on scene at 9:05 PM and found smoke emitting from the attic. Entry was made...

Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle massive fire on the Fourth of July

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters were busy on the Fourth of July holiday, battling a fire that damaged several structures. Just after 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of W. Meadows Pl. and N. Sheridan Rd. for reports of a garage on fire. When they arrived, a...
Head-on Collision in Knox County

A two vehicle head-on crash sent a Galesburg woman to the hospital Monday morning. According to the Illinois State Police, 29-year-old Brittney Thomas was traveling north on Illinois 97 near US 150 in Knox County, when around 10:45am she failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and struck another vehicle driven by a 36-year-old from Elmwood head-on. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old passenger in the second vehicle was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The ISP did not release the names of the two people in the second vehicle.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
KWQC

1 killed in rollover crash in Lee County

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4.
LEE COUNTY, IA
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: ISP trooper crashes into Creve Coeur gas station

CREVE COEUR, Ill. – We’re learning more about an accident Wednesday morning about an accident in Creve Coeur involving an Illinois State Police squad car. State troopers are now telling 25 News the accident at Freedom Gas in Creve Coeur just before 7:00 a.m. happened as a trooper was responding to a call, lights and sirens activated.
CREVE COEUR, IL
New Water Service Pumps to Help Alleviate Water Main Breaks in City of Monmouth

New high service pump motors are being put on at the Monmouth Water Treatment plants, which will help alleviate some water main breaks says Communications Director Ken Helms:. “It is going to help keep the system form doing what they call ‘water hammering,’ is the common term for it. It is basically surges in the mains and that puts the mains under stress, which part of that has what they call VFD’s, they are like variable speed drives to help increase the flow slowly and decrease it slowly, which we reduce all the stress.”
MONMOUTH, IL
14-year-old girl injured in head-on crash in Knox County

A Galesburg woman was charged with drunk driving (among several charges) for a Fourth of July accident in Knox County. The accident occurred on Illinois 97 at U.S. 150, Knox County, at about 10:45 a.m. on July 4, 2022. Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg, was driving a 2010 Blue Chrysler van north on Illinois 97 and a 2021 Black Honda SUV was traveling south at the same location.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Desper Arrested For Theft Of Railroad Property

Evansville Western Railway has signed a complained against a Peoria man for theft. On Tuesday morning, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year old Dylan Gene Desper after he was observed loading railroad property to his trailer to sell for scrap. He was taken to the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. He paid bond and was released. Desper is being charged with theft and criminal damage to property.
PEORIA, IL
Colchester Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

On July 1, 2022, at 7:13 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a blue Chevy Equinox travelling near Bushnell and Monroe Street in Tennessee, IL. The registered owner of the vehicle, Steven D. Haskins, 57, of Colchester, IL was wanted in Hancock County on 22-CF-31 for possession of Methamphetamine.
Update: Two people shot overnight outside downtown Peoria business

Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said police were called to the area of SW Jefferson Avenue and Harrison Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. When PPD arrived, there were no victims found. Witnesses told officers two men were arguing outside Big Al’s. Roth said the...
PEORIA, IL
Local Law Enforcement Working to Combat Drugs on the Streets

Local law enforcement are working daily to combat drug concerns on the streets as upticks in cases are reported, says McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout:. “We still deal with methamphetamine daily and one of the things we have been noticing is the uptick in fentanyl. Fentanyl is being abused in Illinois quite frequently and a lot of the drugs now are laced with fentanyl. It is a synthetic drug. A lot of it is made in China and then shipped and moved over the border into the United States.”
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

The Madison breaks ground on expansion in FM

FORT MADISON - Mark Holtkamp tends to shy away from the media and let community people do the talking about growth in the city, but his recent $8 million investment in assisted living and memory care is nothing to be shy about. Holtkamp, a 1994 graduate of Fort Madison Aquinas,...
FORT MADISON, IA
hoiabc.com

Woman hospitalized after near-drowning in Bellevue

BELLEVUE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a near-drowning in Bellevue early Tuesday evening. The sheriff’s department said first responders found a 22-year old woman unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool at a home in the 400 block of South Bellevue Avenue. Police...
BELLEVUE, IL

