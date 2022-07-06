ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's Why Micron Technology Stock Plunged 25% in June

By Jon Quast
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) fell 25.1% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence . The stock was down big early in the month because investors and analysts are nervous about the semiconductor space right now. And toward the end of June, Micron reported financial results that caused the stock to fall further.

So what

One way to track market sentiment for an entire industry is to look at an industry-specific exchange-traded fund (ETF). In the semiconductor space, there are many options, one of which is iShares Semiconductor ETF . As the chart shows, investors didn't care too much for semiconductor stocks in general during June, which was a drag on Micron shares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlvD0_0gWSHmlQ00

MU data by YCharts

Supply chain challenges and a slowdown in the technology space have investors worried about semiconductor demand in the near term. And it's the reason why the entire space was down in June.

The chart shows two major instances where Micron stock underperformed the semiconductor space: once early in the month and once late in the month. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar might be the reason Micron stock dropped early in the month. According to The Fly, Kumar lowered the price target for Micron stock 22% to $70 per share, citing a slowdown in consumer electronics. Micron sells memory products used in consumer electronics and is, therefore, more sensitive than most in this regard.

On June 30, Micron reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2022. And Q3 results were anything but slow. The company had record quarterly revenue of $8.6 billion, up 16% year over year. And with this record revenue, it reported strong net income of $2.6 billion.

However, analysts didn't like Micron's forward guidance, explaining the second drop. Management expects to generate $6.8 billion to $7.6 billion in fourth-quarter revenue. In my opinion, there are two takeaways from this guidance. First, at the midpoint of guidance, this represents a 13% year-over-year drop -- a swift reversal of its Q3 pace. Moreover, there's an $800 million range in the revenue guidance, reflecting outsize uncertainty from management in just the next three months.

If management is this uncertain about its business prospects in the coming quarter, how much more uncertain is it for fiscal 2023? This uncertainty is a big reason why investors are avoiding Micron stock right now.

Now what

Micron's memory products are subject to a delicate balance of supply and demand. Demand is almost always there to some degree. But at times, the market gets flooded with memory products. When that happens, Micron still sells plenty of units. But units have a lower price, hurting revenue and profit margins.

Going into fiscal 2023, Micron management is trying to reduce its growth in supply so that it can maintain the best possible profitability. This isn't great for growth. But it could help preserve cash flow and allow management to reward shareholders through share repurchases and its dividend.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Micron Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 880 Points After Inflation Shocker

Speculation that inflation might have peaked earlier this year died abruptly with this morning's release of the Labor Department's latest consumer price index (CPI). And what the data showed was that prices were still rising last month. Specifically, the CPI surged 8.6% year-over-year in May, the fastest pace since December...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The stock price for Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company led by Warren Buffett, has increased by about 20.1% annually since he started running the conglomerate in 1965. A depressed stock market has pressured two of the stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, but their competitive advantages can still produce big gains for patient investors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Consumer Electronics#Micron Technology Stock#Mu#Ycharts Supply
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 7 Dow stocks that investors should consider owning

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors his stock picks from the best- and worst-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the first half of the year. Companies in the Dow "tend to be boring, mature companies that typically pay nice dividends, which is what protects you when...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

High commodity prices are a problem for consumers, but a windfall for Caterpillar's key customers. Apple isn't just a smartphone company anymore. In fact, devices are increasingly just a means to another end. Iconic tech company IBM is becoming revitalized and turning into a serious cash cow. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Motley Fool

With Stock Splits Underway, These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Buys Now

DexCom's next-generation glucose monitoring device should help the stock rebound. The e-commerce industry presents plenty of growth opportunities for Shopify. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Wobble Ahead of Fed's Next Rate Decision

Another hot reading of inflation kept the bulls pinned to the ground Tuesday. All eyes now are on tomorrow's conclusion of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, where America's central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate once more. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this morning that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% I'd Buy Right Now

These advertising industry stocks dropped out of the sky this year, even though their underlying businesses are more important than ever. A secular shift in the spending habits of advertising agencies could make these stocks great investments over the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: The Best Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2022

Apple's huge installed base of users in an upgrade window should be a tailwind for the upcoming iPhone. AMD's next-generation server processors could help it corner more market share. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America's Stock Price Dropped 16.3% in June

The May CPI report showed the highest 12-month rise since 1981, which sent Bank of America stock tumbling. Rising interest rates to fight inflation provided a minor boost. Bank of America announced plans to increase its dividend in the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Safety-Seeking Investors Drive Stocks Higher

Defensive stocks and the Nasdaq were in rare alignment, leading the way Thursday as much of Wall Street watched Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continue his economic tightrope walk. A day after telling the Senate Banking Committee that a recession is "certainly a possibility," Powell told the House Financial Services...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
200K+
Followers
97K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy