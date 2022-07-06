Jefferson Police Report July 5, 2022

A Glidden man wanted in connection to reported motor vehicle break-ins at a local business was taken into custody Tuesday by the Carroll Police Department. According to law enforcement, 46-year-old James Don Miller was arrested in the 600 block of Burgess Avenue on a charge of third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, following an investigation into the June 21 incident. Authorities allege Miller had entered multiple semi-tractor trailers parked outside Randy’s Diesel Repair during the early morning hours and stole at least a half-dozen oil jugs from the trucks. Miller was released after posting a $2,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear for his next court hearing on Thursday, July 14. An aggravated misdemeanor in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.

