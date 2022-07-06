ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Police Report July 5, 2022

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2:50am: An officer located an Open Overhead Door at 1001 East Lincoln Way Street. The officer secured the business after checking inside. 5:41am: A Traffic Stop at 220th and Oakland Ave. resulted in Gerado Aguilar Ballester of Bloomfield being cited for, “Excessive Speed.”. 6:46am: A Traffic Stop in...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 8, 2022

2:45 am Coltyn Steed 21 of Arkansas was booked into the jail for operating while. under the influence 1 st offense. 5:22 am a deputy assisted a motorist on 140 th Street near Lakeland Avenue. 6:58 am a deputy, Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Fire, and Greene County. Ambulance responded to...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Woman Arrested For Burglary

A Scranton woman was arrested and charged with burglary from an incident that occurred earlier this month. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Rose Lehrkamp of Scranton was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for first degree burglary and a serious misdemeanor for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness from an incident that occurred on July 5th.
SCRANTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Fire guts car on Iowa Highway 141 early Thursday

Fire destroyed an unoccupied passenger vehicle on the bypass early Thursday. The Perry Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible fire along Iowa Highway 141 near the Super 8 motel. The arriving officer found the unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed on the eastbound shoulder of...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Drunk, belligerent Grimes man arrested for striking bartenders

A Grimes man was arrested in a Granger tavern early Friday after lashing out at the bartenders when they cut him off from further drinks. Marc Lawrence Hamilton, 51, of 101 N.W. Eighth St., Grimes, was charged with interference with official acts, consumption of alcohol in a public place and disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
GRIMES, IA
Jefferson, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen charged with stabbing another teen after fight in a city park

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing involving two minors. Police were called to a possible fight in the 400 block of North 17th Street near Reynolds Park Thursday around 6:05 p.m. The caller told police said someone had been stabbed and several other people were chasing someone.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
1380kcim.com

Glidden Man Arrested On Motor Vehicle Burglary Charge Following Carroll Police Department Investigation

A Glidden man wanted in connection to reported motor vehicle break-ins at a local business was taken into custody Tuesday by the Carroll Police Department. According to law enforcement, 46-year-old James Don Miller was arrested in the 600 block of Burgess Avenue on a charge of third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, following an investigation into the June 21 incident. Authorities allege Miller had entered multiple semi-tractor trailers parked outside Randy’s Diesel Repair during the early morning hours and stole at least a half-dozen oil jugs from the trucks. Miller was released after posting a $2,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear for his next court hearing on Thursday, July 14. An aggravated misdemeanor in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
GLIDDEN, IA
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Man charged with driving drunk, hitting and killing bicyclist in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is charged with driving drunk before hitting and killing a bicyclist in West Des Moines last week. Police say on the night of Friday, July 1, 42-year-old Brian Kirkman of Urbandale drove his car into a bicyclist in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive. The man on the bike, 57-year-old James Deal of Des Moines, died after being transported to the hospital.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Man Charged After Deadly West Des Moines Car-Bicycle Crash

(West Des Moines, IA) -- An Urbandale man is facing charges after a deadly West Des Moines bicycle crash. Police say 42-two-year-old Brian Kirkman is accused of driving a car that hit a bicyclist last Friday night in the 96-hundred block of Raccoon River Park Drive. Fifty-seven-year-old James Deal of Des Moines died at the hospital. Kirkman is charged with homicide by motor vehicle and O-W-I, 2nd Offense and was taken to the Dallas County Jail.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman Charged After Animals Removed from Rolfe Home

(Rolfe, IA) — A Rolfe woman has been arrested by the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s office and charged in connection with the removal of animals from her home in June. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it removed cats and one dog from the home of 51-year-old Jennifer Sproston on June 28th. She is now charged with 34 counts of animal neglect. A-R-L says the animals were in a “hot filthy house” with no food or water, and feces and urine covered the floors. The organization says the animals are continuing to recover and are doing well.
ROLFE, IA
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Boone city official charged with assault has been sentenced to prison

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone city official charged with assaulting three people outside of city hall last year has filed an Alford Plea in the case and has been sentenced to prison. Amy Rasmussen has been sentenced to two years in prison. Entering an Alford Plea means Rasmussen maintains...
BOONE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Fire Department Fundraiser Is Tomorrow

There will be an opportunity to get good food while supporting a worthy cause tomorrow in Perry. From 5:30-7 p.m. the Perry Firefighters Association will be hosting a grab and go meal at 908 Willis Avenue in Perry. Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicle, drive through and pick up their order before driving on.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Road Closures In Dallas County

Multiple road closures have begun in Dallas County that will affect motorists. The Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced that approximately one mile of 130th Street between R and S Avenues is closed beginning today for concrete replacement and will reopen again at 5 p.m. on Friday depending on weather.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

