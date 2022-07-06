ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway is giving away 1M free subs: how to get one

By Stephanie Raymond
 2 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

Clear your lunch plans for July 12 -- Subway is holding a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate new changes at restaurants across the country.

For the first time in Subway's nearly 60-year history, the restaurant is significantly changing its menu and streamlining its ordering system to make things easier for guests.

The new "Subway Series" menu, which launched Tuesday, features 12 all-new subs that come complete with meat, cheese, vegetables and sauce. Instead of picking ingredients and toppings, guests simply say a sandwich number or name and whether they'd like a six-inch or footlong.

Subway is celebrating the new menu by giving away up to 1 million FREE six-inch subs.

To cash in on the offer, visit a participating Subway location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. local time on July 12 and select your favorite sandwich from the new Subway Series menu.

The Subway Series menu is divided into four categories with three sandwiches each:

• Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster

• Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

• Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ

• Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club

Culinary experts spent more than a year testing hundreds of recipes to create the 12 new sandwiches, each designed "to maximize taste and crave," the company said.

If you prefer the build-your-own customization that Subway is known for, fear not because you can still personalize any go-to sandwich from the classic menu.

The new menu is part of Subway's transformation journey that began last summer with the "Eat Fresh Refresh," which introduced more than 20 new and refreshed ingredients to its menu.

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," Trevor Haynes, Subway North America president, said in a statement. "Last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience – proof that we continue to improve and get way better."

