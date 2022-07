Among the plays of William Shakespeare, The Winter’s Tale never has been one of the most popular or oft-produced. Split between a drama of royal jealousy and vengeance in the first half and a pastoral romp in the second, its wild swing in tone can be confounding. Midway through, the narrative makes an awkward 16-year leap. Motivations are obscure and resolutions can seem abrupt.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO