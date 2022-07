LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the victims who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street has died. According to LMPD, one of the adult victims has died from the injuries sustained in this incident. UofL Hospital gave an update on two of the other victims as in critical condition. No name has been released at this time.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO