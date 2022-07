The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office has announced they are investigating a road rage incident that allegedly ended with at least one shot being fired. According to a re4lease from Sheriff Grant Gillett, at about 10 P.M. Tuesday their office received a 9-1-1 call from Hele3na, Missouri reporting a disturbance between two vehicles involving reckless driving and improper passing that may be a road rage incident. That caller also reported hearing possible gunshots from at least one vehicle.

ANDREW COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO