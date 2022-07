Germany have topped off a dominant display against Denmark with an incredible team goal that left the scoreline at 4-0. The Germans put in the performance of EURO 2022 so far and announced to the rest of the tournament that they are here to win this competition. Germany were at it from the off tonight and bombarded the Danish women with wave after wave of attack. The German women create plenty of chances and even hit the post four times.

