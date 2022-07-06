ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha police seek leads after 49-year-old man shot, seriously hurt

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 49-year-old man was shot near 61st Street and 24th Avenue in Kenosha Tuesday night, July 5. It happened just before...

cbs58.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man injured on city's north side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near Teutonia and Silver Spring around 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 8. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital with gunshot injuries. This investigation is ongoing and police continue to search for suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 65th and Carmen

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 65th and Carmen. Police say the victim is a 50-year-old Milwaukee man who died at the scene of the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspect(s). If you have any information,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa teens hit by car on North Avenue

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - First responders were called to the scene of a crash involving pedestrians near Menomonee River Parkway and North Avenue in Wauwatosa around 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 8. According to police, two 15-year-old victims from Wauwatosa were struck by a vehicle in the intersection as they were running...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, driver in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit in West Allis Thursday morning, July 7. The pursuit involved a stolen Mercedes. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, ultimately struck a sign, concluding the pursuit. The driver was taken into custody in the area of 6th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.
WEST ALLIS, WI
wlip.com

A third night of shootings in Kenosha

Another shooting in Kenosha Wednesday night. This one reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of 36th Avenue between 48th and 50th Streets. Kenosha Police say the victim was driven to the hospital by a third party and is in serious but stable condition. Officers were investigating two separate...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12th and Highland gas station shooting; Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a shooting incident that happened as a gas station at 12th and Highland on July 1. The accused is Reginald Adams – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempt first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Possession...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Medical examiner identifies 29-year-old killed after high-speed crash on Interstate 294 near Deerfield

The medical examiner’s office has released the identity of a 29-year-old woman who was ejected and killed after a high-speed crash on Interstate 294 near Deerfield in June. Stephanie Gocal, 29, of Tinley Park, died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
DEERFIELD, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Update: Milwaukee police find missing girls

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have found two critical missing girls. Police say Jontae Wilson, 9, and Laparis McBee,12, have been found safe. Police have not released any details about where they were found. They were declared missing Wednesday night in the area of 38th Street and Rohr Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot while riding in car in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded while riding in a car Thursday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when gunfire broke out around 12:29 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off...
WOODLAWN, IL
wgtd.org

2nd Kenosha Uptown Shooting in Two Nights; Fatality Id'd From 1st One

(WGTD)---A second shooting incident occurred in as many nights in Kenosha's Uptown area Tuesday night. This time, a 49-year-old man was shot in the chest while apparently in or near a vehicle in the 6100 blk. of 24th Ave. According to a news release from the police department, the man is expected to survive the attack.
KENOSHA, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 53, shot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot Friday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 53-year-old was sitting outside around 6:23 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him twice in the body in the 7300 block of North Clark Street, police said. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL

