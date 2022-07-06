ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, CT

Group demands books in Coventry Pride display be burned

By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwDS6_0gWSFvxn00
A Pride Month book display is featured in the children’s section of the Booth & Dimock Memorial Library in Coventry. Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer

COVENTRY — A group of mothers upset over a Pride display in the children’s section of the Booth & Dimock Memorial Library last month demanded that the books in the display be burned.

Library Director Margaret Khan said the incident occurred June 22, when one of the mothers removed the books from the display, and the group carried the books to the front desk to express their concerns.

When Khan spoke to the group, she said, the mothers responded with hateful language and told her that the books in the display should be burned.

Khan was able to convince the group to file a request for reconsideration, in which the patron has to explain what the issue is with the specific material. The library reviews the material in question, in accordance with its collection development policy.

The policy states that in order to “build a collection of merit,” all materials are evaluated based on specific criteria, including relevance and representation, and are peer reviewed by respected review sources, such as Library Journal and The New York Times Book Review.

Khan said the police were not called during the incident, but Town Manager John Elsesser said that if an incident like this occurs again, library staff should notify police.

During a Town Council meeting Tuesday, Councilman Matthew Kyer addressed the incident, explaining that the library staff is trained and educated to order materials that are relevant to the community.

The criticism of the display in Coventry occurred a week before a similar incident in Colchester, when a resident of that town brought concerns to the first selectman, who agreed that the book “Who is Ru Paul?” should be deemed inappropriate for the children’s section.

As of now, the Ru Paul book still remains in the Colchester library, and the library director will move forward with this issue only if a formal complaint is made about the book so the library can follow its outlined process.

“The hostile incident at our public library is part of a disturbing trend across the country,” Coventry Town Council Chairwoman Lisa Thomas said. “I stand by our library and their mission to serve each individual in our community.

“If an adult does not want their child to have access to certain reading materials or other resources, it is up to that adult to guide their child’s choices. Our library is a critical resource to our community to provide information, programming, and other supports. Public libraries embrace the needs of all people in the community.”

Because of the Coventry library privacy policy, the patron who took down the books cannot be named. But Thomas explained that while the request for reconsideration form was filled out, it is unclear if the patron is a resident of Coventry.

Identifying themselves as a “Christian taxpayer,” the patron did not include a full name on the form.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Strand Theater to be demolished, salvaged

ENFIELD — The town is working with the Opera House Players and the Historical Society on what they could use from an architectural salvage of the Strand Theater in Thompsonville. HISTORY: The theater, which opened Sept. 30, 1937, was once the entertainment mainstay of the Thompsonville neighborhood. TODAY: The...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Colchester student wins ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Alexandra Skilton, a Bacon Academy student was chosen as the Connecticut winner for the 14th annual “Doodle for Google” art contest. This year’s ‘Doodle for Google’ prompt was “I care for myself by…”, Skilton says she chose to draw the experience of reading because nothing is as therapeutic as melting into […]
COLCHESTER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coventry, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Colchester, CT
Connecticut Public

Struggling to afford groceries? These community fridges offer free food, no questions asked.

Around one in every 10 people in Connecticut are food insecure. They don’t have enough food, or nutritionally adequate food and they also lack the security to know that they’ll always be able to eat, according to a definition from the USDA. Many food insecure households don't meet the income requirements for public assistance or are considered income constrained. Data from the United Way shows 38% of Connecticut’s households struggle to meet their basic needs like housing, food, and healthcare —a greater share of this group falls just above the federal poverty line.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Mark’s Tavern sees a turnaround

EAST WINDSOR — When Mark Dion, who owns Mark’s Restaurant in Enfield, decided to expand his restaurant business to East Windsor by buying the defunct JR’s Café at 16 Bridge St., he knew it was going to be a labor of love to turn around a decrepit old building with a less than stellar reputation. Little did he know what was in store for him when he first went forward with the acquisition in 2019.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry wants to keep lake clean

COVENTRY — July is Lakes Appreciation Month and the Town of Coventry is encouraging residents to make efforts to maintain the health of Coventry Lake. To keep Coventry Lake clean, residents can pull invasive aquatic plants out from their waterfronts. One example of an invasive plant are water chestnuts.
COVENTRY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Journal#Language#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Coventry Pride#Town Council
connecticuthistory.org

Eerie Remains of an 18th-Century Settlement in Pomfret

Located in the Ragged Hills section of Pomfret are the remains of a small deserted 18th-century colonial settlement. Named Bara-Hack by the area’s original residents, it has since earned such eerie monikers as The Lost Village of Pomfret, The Village of Ghostly Voices, and The Haunted Village of Lost Voices. These titles come courtesy of paranormal enthusiasts who believe a variety of spiritual entities inhabit the settlement’s remains.
POMFRET, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Stop Using Children to Advance Your Own Bigotry

Pride Month has come to an end, and Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos decided to celebrate by demanding that a book about RuPaul be pulled from the shelves of the children’s section at the Cragin Memorial Library. Bisbikos, a Republican, told library director Kate Byroade to remove the book...
COLCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

Group of protestors call for Bristol to adopt an 'anti-racism resolution'

BRISTOL – A group of protestors stood nearby the Bristol Health and the temporary City Hall buildings Tuesday calling for the city to adopt an "anti-racism resolution" following the appearance of flyers with "white supremacist rhetoric" which were left throughout Bristol in June. The protest was led by a...
BRISTOL, CT
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Journal Inquirer

Foundation testing extended

A program that pays the cost of testing for the mineral pyrrhotite in foundations has been extended, as officials look to add more low- to moderate-income homeowners to the list. The Regional Crumbling Foundations Testing Program, administered by the state Department of Housing, has been extended through Feb. 28, 2023,...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

FOOD & DRINK: Take-out chicken dinners scheduled

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 30 Church St. (Route 85), in Hebron will hold a community dinner on Saturday, July 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until sold out. The menu will include half a barbecued chicken, corn on the cob, pasta salad, coleslaw, dinner roll, and dessert. The cost is $15.
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
302
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy