Group demands books in Coventry Pride display be burned

COVENTRY — A group of mothers upset over a Pride display in the children’s section of the Booth & Dimock Memorial Library last month demanded that the books in the display be burned.

Library Director Margaret Khan said the incident occurred June 22, when one of the mothers removed the books from the display, and the group carried the books to the front desk to express their concerns.

When Khan spoke to the group, she said, the mothers responded with hateful language and told her that the books in the display should be burned.

Khan was able to convince the group to file a request for reconsideration, in which the patron has to explain what the issue is with the specific material. The library reviews the material in question, in accordance with its collection development policy.

The policy states that in order to “build a collection of merit,” all materials are evaluated based on specific criteria, including relevance and representation, and are peer reviewed by respected review sources, such as Library Journal and The New York Times Book Review.

Khan said the police were not called during the incident, but Town Manager John Elsesser said that if an incident like this occurs again, library staff should notify police.

During a Town Council meeting Tuesday, Councilman Matthew Kyer addressed the incident, explaining that the library staff is trained and educated to order materials that are relevant to the community.

The criticism of the display in Coventry occurred a week before a similar incident in Colchester, when a resident of that town brought concerns to the first selectman, who agreed that the book “Who is Ru Paul?” should be deemed inappropriate for the children’s section.

As of now, the Ru Paul book still remains in the Colchester library, and the library director will move forward with this issue only if a formal complaint is made about the book so the library can follow its outlined process.

“The hostile incident at our public library is part of a disturbing trend across the country,” Coventry Town Council Chairwoman Lisa Thomas said. “I stand by our library and their mission to serve each individual in our community.

“If an adult does not want their child to have access to certain reading materials or other resources, it is up to that adult to guide their child’s choices. Our library is a critical resource to our community to provide information, programming, and other supports. Public libraries embrace the needs of all people in the community.”

Because of the Coventry library privacy policy, the patron who took down the books cannot be named. But Thomas explained that while the request for reconsideration form was filled out, it is unclear if the patron is a resident of Coventry.

Identifying themselves as a “Christian taxpayer,” the patron did not include a full name on the form.