Ankeny, IA

Ankeny Police Department approved for $896,000 financial boost

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police were recently approved to...

www.kcci.com

We Are Iowa

Des Moines installs security cameras in skywalks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Walking on the Des Moines skywalk system? Smile, you're on camera. The city installed about two dozen security cameras in skywalks across town this past week, Axios reported. The additions come three years after a couple was assaulted by two teenagers in a skywalk, leading...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police sue councilperson; BLM protesters

Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol.The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system.What's happening: Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George allege in the lawsuit that some protestors had plans and took actions that "were nothing short of domestic terrorism."They seek an undisclosed amount "to redress wrongs committed against them" during the Capitol incident.Why it matters: It underscores the unresolved tensions between police and some protesters in local...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Sixth Avenue Flats set to open in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sixth Avenue Flats, a new kind of affordable housing designed to help foster kids who age out of the system, is opening just north of downtown Des Moines. It will be a new landmark building in an area of Des Moines looking for a better image.
DES MOINES, IA
KETV.com

Amazon facility in central Iowa evacuated due to threats Tuesday

The Amazon facility in Bondurant was evacuated due to threats on Tuesday evening. The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Jordan Laurie. They say around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Amazon employees reported Laurie made threats to bring a gun back to the facility. He was arrested at a home in Johnston around 10:45 p.m.
BONDURANT, IA
We Are Iowa

Festivals prioritize crowd safety following Fourth of July shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following deadly mass shootings around the country on the Fourth of July, some event goers are apprehensive about attending large-scale festivities. This weekend, 80/35 in downtown Des Moines and Summerfest in Ankeny will bring thousands out to enjoy music, food and more. Ahead of the events, police departments across the metro are taking extra steps to make crowd safety their number one priority.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police remind residents of firework rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fireworks can be fun, but Des Moines police say there are rules in place so they don't turn dangerous. "If it goes bang, you can't set it off in your neighborhood," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. "Commercial grade fireworks are set up by professionals who are licensed. There's no private consumers allowed to shoot fireworks in the city of Des Moines."
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Amazon facility in Bondurant evacuated due to threats made by employee

BONDURANT, Iowa — Amazon's facility in Bondurant was evacuated Tuesday night due to threats made by an employee, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 20-year-old Jordan Laurie, an Amazon employee, was arrested. Capt. Heath Osberg with the sheriff's office said other employees at the facility reported he "made comments of a violent nature" while at work.
BONDURANT, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is charged with Attempted Murder and other charges after a shooting. Police were called to 25th and University Thursday afternoon because of gunfire, and found a person who had been shot at. Police also found a handgun and several shell casings. Police...
DES MOINES, IA

