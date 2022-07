This morning on Extreme Eats we hung out with Peter Greene, owner of The Dank AF Food Truck!

From Wagyu beef burgers, to their specially in-house made fries, Dank AF Food Truck focuses on non-traditional and delicious meals that are sure to fill you up!

You can find the menu for Dank and where you can find them next on their Facebook page and website, www.thedankaf.com.