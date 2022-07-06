The Obvious Reason Intel Stock Struggles
In this video, I will be talking about Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and the headwinds the company is currently experiencing.
- Intel is cutting Alder Lake CPU prices because of weaker PC demand.
- Intel's data center chip Sapphire Rapids is delayed again.
- The company also delayed the Ohio chip factory groundbreaking in the hopes of putting pressure on the government to pass the CHIPS Act.
- The company expects Q2 revenue to come in at $18 billion, down 3% year over year (YOY).
- Gross margin dropped 51%, down 8.8 percentage points YOY, and EPS dropped to $0.70, down 49% YOY.
*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 5, 2022. The video was published on July 6, 2022.
Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
