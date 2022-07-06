ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.18 Live Alongside Patch Notes

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Gran Turismo 7 update is live alongside patch notes that reveal everything said update does. With update 1.18, Polyphony Digital has gone ahead and made many changes to the game, but nothing substantial. In fact, each tweak by itself is pretty inconsequential but added all together, it's, at least,...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

The best games of 2022 so far

The first half of 2022 has been very good to gamers. While the last few years have been filled with a woefully large reservoir of delayed games, the dam has burst – and the first half of 2022 has been crammed with some absolutely bangers. Whether you’re a fan...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake Calipers#Brake Discs#Gran Turismo 7#Vision Gran Turismo#Video Game#Polyphony Digital#Honda#Music Replay
TechRadar

Minecraft cheats: console commands to shape your worlds

Bending the rules with Minecraft cheats and console commands is one of the game's most powerful tools, and Minecraft is all about tools. Making the perfect structure and need diamond blocks to give it the perfect bling? Tired of nighttime ruining your building plans and flooding your town with monsters? Need to fly up to the clouds and take some screenshots of your amazing new castle? Whether you really just want to be able to hover while you build or want to clear out some troublesome enemies without risking your bacon – there's always a way to keep the wheels of commerce and construction moving in the blocky landscape of Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Upset With Controversial Xbox Live Gold Change

A newly announced change to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is proving to be quite controversial. Yesterday, we relayed word that Xbox Live Gold was removing Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold this October. According to Microsoft, who did its best to sweep the news under the rug, the service will no longer offer Xbox 360 games because it's run out of games to put on there. This doesn't mean the entire Xbox 360 library is on there, but apparently, nobody wants to to put their Xbox 360 games on there anymore, or at least not for the money Xbox is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Nintendo Switch Online adds another classic Pokémon spinoff game

Pokémon Puzzle League will be available to all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers starting on July 15. The addictive spin-off puzzle title Pokémon Puzzle League combines elements from the Pokémon franchise with the gameplay from Panel de Pon, in which the aim is to arrange colored blocks to earn points. The game was the first to feature characters from the anime, such as Ash, Misty, and Brock. The crew will enter Puzzle Village where they will encounter other trainers, gym leaders, and members of Team Rocket and face off in puzzle battles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
knowtechie.com

Ubisoft is killing online multiplayer for a bunch of older games

Ubisoft has announced that it is ending online multiplayer support for several of its older games across consoles and PC. More than a dozen games, including Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, will see their online multiplayer abilities abandoned in September. Ubisoft announced its plans to end online support for these games...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Games with Gold is ditching Xbox 360 support

Xbox Games with Gold is about to get a lot better. Or a lot worse, depending on how much you like Xbox 360 games. Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles are backwards compatible with older Xbox games. As such, users with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have been able to download Xbox 360 games each month as part of the Games with Gold monthly lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PUBG Update Adding New PS5, Xbox Series X Graphics Options

Those playing PUBG: Battlegrounds on the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X|S consoles got some good news this week: Those versions of the game are getting some expanded graphics options. Some of these settings do extend to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems as well as their upgrades, but the main draw of the update will be the wider array of customizations present on the newer consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Confirms Plans For Gamescom 2022, Teases Updates On Announced Games

Xbox is attending Gamescom in August, the company confirmed today. But don't expect a big-time event on the size and scale of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June. Microsoft confirmed to VGC that Xbox will have a place on the show floor at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and that it will have some news to share as well about games that have already been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online's Next Update Will Let Players Join Law Enforcement

Rockstar Games has begun teasing its next GTA Online update and confirmed that it will center around players joining law enforcement. GTA Online is an absolute juggernaut of a game and has managed to last three console generations and sustain itself as one of the most popular online games. Not only do people get to live out their criminal fantasies within Rockstar's virtual world, but they also get to just have unregulated fun. There are so many activities to partake in within the game and it keeps getting bigger every year with nightclubs, islands, celebrities, and much more As of right now, it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight for the game despite Rockstar recently stating that it is knee-deep in development on the next Grand Theft Auto game and is pouring a ton of development resources into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Leaks PSP Classic Coming to PS Plus

The PlayStation Store has leaked the next PSP classic coming to PlayStation Plus via PS Plus Premium. Through PS Plus Premium -- the most expensive tier of the subscription service -- PS4 and PS5 users have access to an evolving library of backward compatible games consisting of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles. This morning the next batch of games coming to the subscription service leaked, and now another new and upcoming title has leaked. This time the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store, which briefly listed LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. The listing has since been taken down, but not before the Internet got its receipt. It remains to be seen when the game will be added, but there's little room to doubt that it will be added and that it will be sooner rather than later.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

More PlayStation Plus Games for July Potentially Leaked

PlayStation Plus games planned for July may have leaked with a couple of games supposedly set to be added to the top tier of the subscription service later this month. Those games include a number of different Assassin's Creed games as well as representation from other big franchises like Final Fantasy and Saints Row. Sony has not yet confirmed any additional PlayStation Plus games at this time, however, so the talks now are merely rumors even if they're backed by a source with a decent track record.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Reveals Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters across Japan with its next major movie, and one awesome cosplay has brought Gohan's new look in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to life! When Dragon Ball Super started to reveal new details about its latest feature film effort, one of the most exciting prospects about it was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo would be the main stars of the film this time around. Taking the leads as the only ones who could defend Earth while Goku and Vegeta are away, fans overseas have been responding well to the final project ever since it released earlier this Summer.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Might Be Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Series

It looks like Xbox may be bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 series that Xbox fans haven't seen since the 360 generation. The Xbox 360 isn't just the best-selling Xbox console to date, but the best-selling Xbox console to date by a considerable margin. So far, it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation console counterpart a run for its money in terms of market share. There's a variety of reasons for this, one being the great exclusives Xbox was pumping out during that era. Some of Xbox's greatest series got their starts on the Xbox 360, like Gears of War. And many of these series live on to this day, but not Viva Pinata. The fan-favorite series was not revived during the Xbox One generation and it has yet to be revived during the Xbox Series X|S generation, but it looks like this could change in the future.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy