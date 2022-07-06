ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park resident urging fellow community members to vote in the November election

By Mike Krauser
 2 days ago
HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 05: A vigil is held near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Photo credit Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

HIGHLAND PARK (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Highland Park resident says if people want to change things they have the power. But they have to use it.

Lindsey Lurie moved from Highland Park to Chicago and moved back home because of the violence and looting in the city. She attended the parade with her 4 and 6 year-old daughters and discussed the absurdity of having to teach children to run from shooters and about active shooter drills in school.

Lurie is an educator and said people have power to change things and they’re not using it.

“All I can say is, ‘vote,’ that’s how we use our power and for those who didn’t vote in the primary just know you have another chance in November, so just vote,” Lurie said.

She said she grew up in Highland Park and moved to Chicago.

But she moved back after experiencing violence and looting in the city.

