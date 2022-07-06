ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

New York energy costs among lowest in US

By Harrison Gereau
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5sb_0gWSFMVi00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – July is one of the hottest months of the year, leading most Americans to crank up that air conditioner- and that utility budget.

In the United States, energy costs claim between 5% and 22% of families’ after-tax income, with the poorest Americans paying the highest of that range. Hey

Lower energy prices don’t necessarily mean savings, though. Where we live and how much energy we use also factors into the equation. To better understand the impact of energy costs relative to location and consumption habits, WalletHub compared the monthly energy bills in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

New York State came in 41st-place overall for total energy costs, with an average monthly bill of $441, according to the study. Notably, the state ranks near-dead last, coming in at number 50, in both motor fuel consumption and electricity consumption per consumer. The price of gas, on the other hand, was the eighth highest in the nation.

Toward the top of the list was the state of Massachusetts, which ranked number five overall. Consumers in the Bay State spend, on average, $577 per month on energy bills, the study found.

Not far behind them, Vermonters came in seventh, spending around $571 a month for total energy costs. The state made the top 10 for monthly natural gas costs, which racked up a price tag of $91.

Total energy costs by state:

Overall Rank* State Total Energy Cost Monthly Electricity Cost (Rank) Monthly Natural-Gas Cost (Rank) Monthly Motor-Fuel Cost (Rank) Monthly Home Heating-Oil Cost (Rank)
1 Wyoming $738 $114
(41) 		$68
(27) 		$326
(1) 		$230
(1)
2 Alaska $625 $154
(6) 		$157
(2) 		$174
(39) 		$139
(12)
3 North Dakota $611 $137
(21) 		$52
(47) 		$227
(7) 		$196
(3)
4 Connecticut $611 $177
(1) 		$120
(3) 		$183
(37) 		$131
(13)
5 Massachusetts $577 $141
(16) 		$107
(4) 		$170
(42) 		$159
(6)
6 Oklahoma $576 $131
(28) 		$60
(35) 		$222
(9) 		$162
(4)
7 Vermont $571 $134
(25) 		$91
(8) 		$202
(21) 		$145
(10)
8 New Hampshire $550 $141
(14) 		$81
(12) 		$173
(40) 		$155
(7)
9 Indiana $550 $135
(22) 		$62
(33) 		$254
(3) 		$99
(26)
10 West Virginia $537 $146
(11) 		$64
(32) 		$213
(13) 		$113
(20)
11 Rhode Island $533 $139
(19) 		$103
(7) 		$145
(49) 		$146
(9)
12 Utah $532 $91
(50) 		$62
(34) 		$217
(12) 		$162
(5)
13 Maine $516 $121
(35) 		$83
(10) 		$195
(25) 		$118
(18)
14 South Dakota $516 $143
(13) 		$48
(50) 		$207
(19) 		$118
(16)
15 Virginia $514 $145
(12) 		$76
(15) 		$188
(28) 		$105
(24)
16 Colorado $509 $99
(49) 		$56
(42) 		$157
(46) 		$197
(2)
17 Iowa $503 $119
(37) 		$54
(46) 		$184
(36) 		$147
(8)
18 Montana $503 $116
(38) 		$57
(40) 		$212
(15) 		$118
(17)
19 Maryland $499 $133
(27) 		$87
(9) 		$172
(41) 		$107
(22)
20 New Jersey $492 $121
(34) 		$76
(16) 		$166
(44) 		$129
(14)
21 Minnesota $491 $114
(43) 		$60
(37) 		$175
(38) 		$142
(11)
22 Alabama $490 $174
(2) 		$74
(19) 		$237
(4) 		$6
(48)
23 Ohio $486 $114
(42) 		$70
(24) 		$186
(34) 		$116
(19)
24 Hawaii $484 $154
(7) 		$158
(1) 		$170
(43) 		$2
(49)
25 South Carolina $482 $167
(3) 		$73
(20) 		$193
(26) 		$48
(34)
26 Wisconsin $481 $115
(39) 		$56
(44) 		$190
(27) 		$120
(15)
27 Georgia $480 $152
(8) 		$104
(6) 		$209
(17) 		$15
(42)
28 Mississippi $479 $150
(9) 		$59
(38) 		$269
(2) 		$0
(50)
29 Michigan $477 $122
(33) 		$69
(26) 		$184
(35) 		$102
(25)
30 Pennsylvania $469 $123
(32) 		$81
(13) 		$154
(47) 		$112
(21)
31 Kentucky $467 $134
(23) 		$66
(29) 		$226
(8) 		$40
(35)
32 Idaho $465 $115
(40) 		$51
(49) 		$209
(18) 		$90
(28)
33 Missouri $458 $134
(24) 		$71
(22) 		$234
(5) 		$19
(41)
34 North Carolina $457 $138
(20) 		$72
(21) 		$199
(22) 		$48
(33)
35 Tennessee $449 $140
(18) 		$59
(39) 		$220
(11) 		$31
(36)
36 Nevada $449 $120
(36) 		$60
(36) 		$211
(16) 		$57
(32)
37 Washington $449 $104
(46) 		$80
(14) 		$158
(45) 		$106
(23)
38 Florida $445 $158
(4) 		$82
(11) 		$199
(23) 		$6
(47)
39 Delaware $445 $141
(15) 		$75
(17) 		$151
(48) 		$78
(30)
40 Illinois $441 $103
(47) 		$70
(25) 		$186
(32) 		$82
(29)
41 New York $441 $108
(45) 		$106
(5) 		$136
(50) 		$91
(27)
42 Oregon $431 $111
(44) 		$67
(28) 		$187
(31) 		$66
(31)
43 Arkansas $430 $133
(26) 		$70
(23) 		$213
(14) 		$14
(45)
44 California $430 $123
(30) 		$65
(31) 		$221
(10) 		$20
(40)
45 Louisiana $419 $140
(17) 		$56
(43) 		$196
(24) 		$27
(37)
46 Texas $416 $154
(5) 		$56
(41) 		$206
(20) 		$0
(51)
47 Arizona $403 $150
(10) 		$52
(48) 		$187
(30) 		$14
(43)
48 Kansas $396 $127
(29) 		$66
(30) 		$188
(29) 		$14
(44)
49 Nebraska $390 $123
(31) 		$55
(45) 		$186
(33) 		$26
(38)
50 New Mexico $377 $99
(48) 		$43
(51) 		$229
(6) 		$7
(46)
51 District of Columbia $277 $90
(51) 		$74
(18) 		$93
(51) 		$20
(39)
Credit: WalletHub
Credit: WalletHub
Source: WalletHub

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 1

