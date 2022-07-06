WATCH: Braves mascot Blooper fails spectacularly in trying to jump through tables

Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper, found out jumping through tables is not for everyone.

Prior to Tuesday’s Braves game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Blooper provided some entertainment by pulling a move straight out of the WWE, or Bills Mafia, by getting up on a ladder and power drive through two plastic tables stacked on top of each other.

The only problem? Only the first table broke.

The second table remained sturdy, sending Blooper to the ground in what we can imagine was a little bit of pain.

Blooper seemed to have a good laugh about it on his official Twitter account and does not sound like he will tone down any dangerous stunts anytime soon.

Nonetheless, perhaps the table smashing should be left to the Bills fans up in Buffalo. After all, they’re the experts when it comes to this.