ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Prenatal exposure to chemicals in consumer and industrial products is associated with rising liver disease in children

By The Mount Sinai Hospital
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growing incidence of a potentially cancer-causing liver disease in children is associated with prenatal exposure to several endocrine-disrupting chemicals, Mount Sinai researchers report. It is the first comprehensive study on the association of prenatal exposure and mixtures of these chemicals and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The researchers used...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplement 'overdosing' is possible and harmful, warn doctors

'Overdosing' on vitamin D supplements is both possible and harmful, warn doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports after they treated a man who needed hospital admission for his excessive vitamin D intake. 'Hypervitaminosis D', as the condition is formerly known, is on the rise and linked to a wide...
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Frozen embryo transfers in IVF linked to greater risk of maternal hypertension in pregnancy

Concerns have been raised over the past few years that pregnancies derived from frozen embryo transfers in IVF might increase the maternal risk of hypertensive disorders, particularly pre-eclampsia, complications which may have severe consequences for the mother and fetus. These concerns have been raised in recent observational studies comparing the outcomes of fresh and frozen transfers, which, by definition, are subject to statistically confounding variables. Sibling comparisons can remove much of this confounding.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Chemicals#Liver Cancer#Consumer Products#Mph#Icahn Mount Sinai
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

People with HIV have higher percentages of circulating CCR5+ CD8+ T cells and lower percentages of CCR5+ regulatory T cells

CCR5 is the main HIV co-receptor. We aimed to (1) compare CCR5 expression on immune cells between people living with HIV (PLHIV) using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) and HIV-uninfected controls, (2) relate CCR5 expression to viral reservoir size and (3) assess determinants of CCR5 expression. This cross-sectional study included 209 PLHIV and 323 controls. Percentages of CCR5+ cells (%) and CCR5 mean fluorescence intensity assessed by flow cytometry in monocytes and lymphocyte subsets were correlated to host factors, HIV-1 cell-associated (CA)-RNA and CA-DNA, plasma inflammation markers and metabolites. Metabolic pathways were identified. PLHIV displayed higher percentages of CCR5+ monocytes and several CD8+ T cell subsets, but lower percentages of CCR5+ naive CD4+ T cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs). HIV-1 CA-DNA and CA-RNA correlated positively with percentages of CCR5+ lymphocytes. Metabolome analysis revealed three pathways involved in energy metabolism associated with percentage of CCR5+ CD8+ T cells in PLHIV. Our results indicate that CCR5 is differently expressed on various circulating immune cells in PLHIV. Hence, cell-trafficking of CD8+ T cells and Tregs may be altered in PLHIV. Associations between energy pathways and percentage of CCR5+ CD8+ T cells in PLHIV suggest higher energy demand of these cells in PLHIV.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicalXpress

Study shows that 8% of athletes have persistent symptoms after contracting COVID-19

Researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil analyzed data from 43 scientific articles describing the effects of COVID-19 on athletes and concluded that while the disease was asymptomatic or mild in the vast majority of cases (94%), about 8% of the subjects concerned had persistent symptoms affecting their performance and potentially preventing a return to training and competing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover how the brain keeps the urge to act in check

It's the final race. Eight athletes are lined up on the track, their feet tensely braced against the starting blocks. They hear the count off: "On Your Marks!", "Get Set," and then, a fraction of a second before the gunshot, a runner leaps forward, disqualifying himself from the competition. It is in such moments that a commonly overlooked aspect of behavior—action suppression—painfully comes to light.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Sugary protein could play key role in Alzheimer’s disease

A sugar molecule known as a glycan could play a key role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study. For the study, researchers conducted a bit of “reverse engineering,” using brain tissues from five people who died with Alzheimer’s disease. If further...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Body’s Aging Processes Speed Up Soon After HIV Infection

HIV has an “early and substantial” impact on aging in infected people, accelerating biological changes in the body associated with normal aging within just two to three years of infection, according to a study by UCLA researchers and colleagues. The findings suggest that new HIV infection may rapidly...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cancer drug may be lifesaver for hospitalized COVID patients

An experimental drug used to fight cancer may reduce the risk of death for COVID-19 patients by roughly 55%, a new study suggests. The drug, sabizabulin, has been found effective in aiding severely ill COVID-19 patients, more so than previously authorized drugs, researchers report July 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Impact of lumbar spinal stenosis on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults in Aizu cohort study (LOHAS)

Metabolic syndrome and lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) are common age-related diseases. However, the causal relationship between them remains unclear. This study aimed to identify the effects of LSS on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults. This prospective cohort study included participants of the Aizu cohort study (LOHAS) aged <"‰75Â years as of 2008. Participants with metabolic syndrome at baseline were excluded. The primary outcome measure was metabolic syndrome incidence, and the main explanatory variable was the presence of LSS, as assessed by a self-reported questionnaire. A multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression model was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for metabolic syndrome incidence during the 6-year follow-up period. Complete-case analyses were compared with the multiple imputation results. Among 1599 participants, 1390 complete cases were analyzed (mean [SD] age 62.3 [9.0] years; females, 734 [52.8%]). Among those participants, 525 (37.8%) developed metabolic syndrome during the follow-up of 3.89 [1.96] years. The presence of LSS was associated with developing metabolic syndrome (HR, 1.41; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.02"“1.95). Multiple imputation results showed similar trends of those having complete-case data (HR, 1.47; 95% CI 1.08"“2.00). This finding suggests the importance of prevention and management of LSS in community settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

The link between lung cancer and shoulder pain

Lung cancer can cause referred pain in the shoulder. Referred pain means that pain starts in one area of the body, but a person experiences it in a different area. Some types of lung cancer are more likely than others to cause referred pain. Pancoast tumors are a relatively rare...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Is Cognitive Dissonance?

Cognitive dissonance is the discomfort felt when two pieces of information contradict each other or when your behavior goes against the truth of a situation. Examples of cognitive dissonance include a smoker who knows cigarettes are dangerous, a company that doesn't follow its code of ethics, or a person who avoids speaking about a past trauma while still dealing with it in the present.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Thyroid problems linked to increased risk of dementia

Older people with hypothyroidism, also called underactive thyroid, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition required thyroid hormone replacement medication. Hypothyroidism occurs...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The effects of antihypertensive medications on severity and outcomes of hypertensive patients with COVID-19

In Covid-19 pandemic, specific comorbidities are associated with the increased risk of worse outcomes and increased severity of lung injury and mortality. the aim of this study was to investigate the effects of antihypertensive medications on the severity and outcomes of hypertensive patients with COVID-19. This retrospective observational study conducted on patients with COVID-19 who referred to Afzalipour Hospital, Kerman, Iran during the six months from 19 February 2020 to 20 July 2020. The data were collected through medical chart reviews. We assessed 265 patients with Covid-19 and they stratified based on hypertension and type of antihypertension medications. The data were described and Student's t-test, Mann"“Whitney U and Fisher exact test were run to compare the patients 'demographical and clinical information. The qualitative variables were compared using the by SPSS software version 23. The results of the present study showed that hypertension was a prevalent comorbidity among patients with COVID-19 and hypertensive patients compared to other patients without any comorbidity who were older (P-value: 0.03). The oxygen saturation was higher for the patients in the control group than hypertensive patients (P-value: 0.01). The severity of COVID-19 and its outcome were not different between the patients who took or did not take antihypertensive medications and also the type of antihypertensive medications. Hypertensive patients did not show any significant difference in survival, hospital stay, ICU admission, disease severity, and invasive medical ventilation in other normotensive patients with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy