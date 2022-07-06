Woman testifies MDHHS case worker repeatedly sexually assaulted her

FLINT, MI – The Genesee County Prosecutor’s office is planning to preemptively file charges in 67th District Court against the 79 defendants indicted via the one-person grand jury, indictments that have since been ruled unlawful by the Michigan Supreme Court. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the 38...
SAGINAW, MI — Already twice convicted of sexual offenses, a 60-year-old man accused of raping a man at a Saginaw foster care facility plans to accept a plea deal rather than face trial. Jesse Cavazos on the morning of Thursday, July 7, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Terry...
A Mt. Pleasant man was charged with molesting a child relative on Thursday afternoon. Cedric Dewond Smith, 47, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony. One count is for a crime involving a person younger than 13, the other for a crime involving a relative, according to charging documents from the court.
It could soon be a criminal offense to falsely pull an active shooter alarm with a bill being passed through the Michigan legislature. House Bill 4698 would prohibit a person from “knowingly and willfully” raising a false active shooter alarm in a public space. In testimony during a...
BAY CITY, MI — Nearly 20 years after a planned armed robbery of a Bay County pharmacy failed to happen, an Iowa man has been arraigned on a charge of plotting the botched scheme. With a warrant hanging over his head since the fall of 2005, 44-year-old Christopher M....
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for your as family members seek details on a deadly hit-and-run this spring. Police say 52-year-old Lonnie Williams died after being hit Memorial Day while riding his motorcycle on Stewart Avenue near Clio Road in Flint. The...
OTISVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers arrested a suspect involving a 2020 homicide during a traffic stop in Otisville on Monday. Harold Teed, 41, from Birch Run, was driving a 2006 silver Dodge truck when MSP tried to stop him. Teed fled the scene and jumped from the moving truck leaving it in gear, according to MSP.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on the 19th anniversary of his death. According to the Michigan State Police Facebook page, Trooper Marshall was a native of Sterling Heights. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University. Marshall enlisted with the Michigan State Police on January 15, 1995, and was a member of the 111th Michigan State Police Recruit School. After he completed his training, Marshall was assigned to the Newaygo Post. In 2002, he joined the department’s Emergency Support Team. In May 2003, he was presented with the Michigan State Police Bravery Award for his actions in subduing a suicidal woman who was attempting to stab herself and her boyfriend.
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
UPDATE: (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the two subjects have been identified. “Thank you all for your assistance. We appreciate all of you and your continued cooperation which helps keep Clinton County a safe place to live!!” the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
FLINT, MI – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office made more than 40 arrests in its first four days dedicating five officers to patrolling parts of downtown Flint in a partnership between the department and Flint police called “Operation Arrowhead.”. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a...
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for two women who are accused of stealing a recruitment tent in Traverse City. According to authorities, the theft happened Monday at about 12:30 a.m. Surveillance video captured two women taking the tent that was set up on Union Street for the National Cherry Festival.
BAY CITY, MI—Organizers say a protest has been scheduled to make parents and taxpayers more aware of alleged racist remarks made by a Bay City Public Schools board trustee in hopes of ousting him after a lack of action by the district. Ben Tenney is an organizer of the...
After awaiting trial without bond for 43 months, Detroit physician Rajendra Bothra, MD, was acquitted June 29 of all charges that he used his pain clinics to illegally prescribe $500 million in opiods, the Detroit Free Press reported. An interventional pain physician, Dr. Bothra was accused of heading an opioid...
For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, killed in the line of duty on July 6, 2022, is being remembered by his former coworkers at the Livingston County Costco store as a “joy” and a “shining light.”. Courts, a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, and his partner...
