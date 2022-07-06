ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park suspect contemplated second shooting in Madison; bond denied

By Jenna Barnes, Melissa Espana, Associated Press, Christine Flores, Glenn Marshall
 2 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others.

A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Officials said he sprayed more than 70 rounds from a rooftop into a crowd attending a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Prosecutors said he reloaded his weapon three times.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said if Crimo is convicted of the first-degree murder charges, he would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. He promised that dozens more charges would be sought.

Crimo appeared in bond court virtually Wednesday morning where a bond was denied. Officials spoke at a press conference afterward and said a motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said while the motive for the mass shooting is still unknown, he said Crimo had some sort of affinity toward the numbers four and seven, and the inverse which is seven and four.

“When asked what the obsession with those number meant, he said it has something to do with the music he listens to,” Covelli said.

Rinehart said after Crimo’s arrest, he confessed to officials and admitted to the shooting.

In court, which was held virtually through Zoom, the suspect mainly looked down, only lifting his head when the case against him was read out loud.

WATCH: Prosecutor, police official speak after bond denied for alleged gunman

The attack happened at the downtown parade around 10:10 a.m. on the Fourth of July after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street.

Officials said Crimo was wearing a dress and long-haired wig — possibly to hide his distinctive neck and face tattoos — and was able to blend into the crowd, posing as a bystander. After the shooting, he went to his mother’s home where he took her car and left the area. He was caught after someone recognized him and phoned North Chicago police.

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

He was arrested on Route 41 in Lake County after several hours of being wanted. Police said Crimo was able to drive into Wisconsin and back into Illinois during the manhunt. Their investigation revealed that when Crimo drove to Madison he saw a celebration there and contemplated using the firearm in his vehicle to commit another shooting, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQ0OZ_0gWSFFKd00
Robert Crimo III | Lake County Major Crime Task Force

Crimo legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles used in the shooting. Authorities said Tuesday that the purchases were allowed even though police were called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide.

On Wednesday evening, police released a picture of the gun that was found in Crimo’s vehicle after he was arrested on Route 41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEntL_0gWSFFKd00
Courtesy – Lake County Major Crimes Task Force
These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lake County Coroner’s Office identified six of the seven victims. They are; Catherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park, Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park, Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park, Jacki Sundheimm, 63, of Highland Park, Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park and Nicolas Toledo, 78, of Morales, Mexico.

The seventh victim was identifed Wednesday as 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo. He was pronounced dead around 7:45 a.m. that morning.

Anyone with any information, or anyone with video, is urged to call Highland Park police at 847-432-7730 or you can submit a tip to fbi.gov/highlandpark .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

