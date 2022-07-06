ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Max Scherzer on dominant Mets return: 'No issues whatsoever'

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

The Mets offense went cold in a loss to the lowly Reds on Tuesday night, dropping their division lead to 2.5 games, but the main storyline was the dominance from Max Scherzer in his return from the IL.

Scherzer, pitching for the first time since suffering a strained oblique, tossed six scoreless innings, struck out 11, and allowed just two hits with no walks in what was one of his best starts of the season.

“Felt great. No issues whatsoever today,” Scherzer said. “Felt strong all the way through.

“I was able to locate the fastball, but most importantly, felt like I had a really good slider tonight…on this turn, in the bullpen, I felt like I really found my slider and was able to execute it.”

Scherzer hoped to push on further into the game, but the Mets elected to take it slow with one of their most important rotation arms. But Scherzer hopes to hit a new plateau his next time on the mound.

“I didn’t have any problems…nothing tightened up,” Scherzer said. “Wanted to get to that 90-95 pitch mark, but they just didn’t want to send me out there for the seventh, and I understand that. Hopefully I can get to that 90-95 pitch mark the next time out.”

