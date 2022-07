People in the United States have an increasingly shifting outlook on the Bible, according to a new poll from Gallup. Only 20% of people in the U.S. now say they view the Bible as the literal word of God — a record low — while a record-high of 29% of Americans agree the Bible is only a collection of “fables, legends, history and moral precepts recorded by man.” The number of Americans who take the Bible as God’s “actual word” has decreased from 24% since 2017 and is only half of what it was when that belief peaked in 1984, Gallup reported.

