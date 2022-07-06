ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

State Police ask for tips to ID women who stole their recruiting tent in Traverse City [VIDEO]

TRAVERSE CITY (WWJ) -- Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify a couple of people caught on video stealing some MSP property in Traverse City.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, the Fourth of July, police said two women stole an MSP recruiting tent that was set up on Union Street.

"The Michigan State Police (MSP) are called to help provide security and keep everyone safe during the National Cherry Festival. We want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time at the event," MSP said, in a release. "This year, we were given the opportunity to set up a recruiting booth on Union Street near Garland for the duration of the festival. The MSP has been working hard to recruit new members and diversify our ranks. Unfortunately, we are now the victim of a crime and are looking for your help."

Photo credit Michigan State Police

Seen on security camera footage released by MSP, the female suspects are clearly seen carrying the tent away.

Both have brown hair. One was wearing a white ballcap, black yoga-style pants and a gray jacket. The other was wearing a dark green t-shirt and blue jeans.

MSP noted that the tent — bright blue with an MSP logo and text in yellow — "will be easy to identify."

Police said they are in the process of reviewing and collecting additional surveillance footage from downtown businesses.

Anyone who recognizes the women in the video, or who had any information about this crime, asked to call the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.

MSP on Wednesday said they will continue to recruit on Union Street during the Cherry Festival as weather permits.

Traverse City, MI
