Festus, MO

South Mill Street work about to take off

 2 days ago

(Festus) A huge STP project on South Mill Street in Festus is about to begin. The work will include new ADA sidewalks on both sides of...

Steelville Community Building Renovation Project Still Being Worked On

(Steelville) The city of Steelville recently had a bid opening for a contract to renovate the community building. Steelville Mayor Terry Beckham says the bidding did not go as planned. Last year, the city was awarded a grant by the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Community Development Block Program to...
STEELVILLE, MO
KMOV

MoDOT will close I-44 at Big Bend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT will close I-44 at Big Bend in both directions late Friday night and through the weekend. Crews will close all lanes of the interstate by 11 p.m. Friday. The lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. One lane in each direction will then remain closed through August.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Highway Projects In Central District

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission yesterday approved the Fiscal Years 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies. Garrett Davenport says several projects are planned for the Central District, which includes Crawford, Dent and Washington counties.
MISSOURI STATE
Ste. Genevieve Sand Mine Ordinance Challenge To the Courts

(Ste. Genevieve) The efforts of a local company to construct and operate a sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County and the efforts of local citizens and Ste. Genevieve County to oppose that mine have now gone into the courts. The county passed an ordinance that would force Nextgen Silica to operate no less than a half mile from a town, school, church, recreational or populated area, public or private wells and no less than a quarter mile from any occupied dwelling, sinkhole, or stream. The ordinance would effectively prevent Nextgen to conduct operations on the 240 acre section of property it has purchased and/or leased north of Hwy 32 near Hawn State Park. Nextgen has now filed a lawsuit in Ste. Genevieve County circuit court asking for an injunction to prevent the ordinance from being active and also seeking the costs of bringing the lawsuit. Ste. Gevevieve County, the Commission, the Ste. Genevieve County health department, and its board of trustees are all named as defendants. The lawsuit alleges that approval or restrictions for the operations of Nextgen’s mine lie solely with the Department of Natural Resources and its Missouri Clean Water Commission and Air Conservation Commission. The suit states that the county has no Planning and Zoning department and so cannot lay down provisions under that jurisdiction. And Nextgen claims that the creation of the ordinance came about after a series of Sunshine Law Violations in which the matter was discussed at meetings without proper notification on the agenda. Nextgen alleges that the ordinance was created out of a set of one sided information and that it was not published in the clerk’s office or the newspaper for required amount of time. Nextgen also alleges that this ordinance would allow its competitors to continue to operate.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Jefferson County History Museum is in the moving process

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Heritage & Historical Society is in the process of moving items from its museum in the First United Methodist Church in Festus to its new location in Victoria, which was previously occupied by the Victoria United Methodist Church. Bernard Laiben is the President of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Highway 47 improvements get green light from MoDOT

Improvements totalling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair got final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The project, which is expected to start coinstruction in 2026, is part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The first phase of Highway construction is expected to require $68.59 million from the federal government and $17.45 million from the state, according to the highway and bridge construction schedule.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Traffic stopped at I-44 westbound near Pacific

PACIFIC, Mo. – Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 westbound near Pacific, Missouri, as crews work to clear the scene of a crash. As of 4:30 p.m., all three lanes of traffic westbound are blocked. Emergency crews are at the scene assisting with a crash investigation. Backups are expected...
PACIFIC, MO
Progress Continues for New Potosi Town Square Park Fundraising Project

(Potosi) Fundraising efforts seem to be going great for the Town Square Park project in Potosi. Washington County Clerk Jenny Allen has been leading the charge for this community driven park which will be built just across High Street from the courthouse. Allen says fundraising is looking good but they...
POTOSI, MO
Gas Prices Finally Dropping Some

(Farmington) The average price of regular gas in Missouri is currently at $4.50 a gallon, a decline from last week’s $4.58. Marshall Griffin has more. They must have forgot to check Washington and St. Francois County this week because those two counties actually have the cheapest gas in the state.
FARMINGTON, MO
Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Farmington

(Farmington) A 76 year old man from Farmington was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the road on Highway 32 west of North Washington Street. James Dudley had to be airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The accident happened just after...
FARMINGTON, MO
Bottleneck Bridge Ride coming in August

(Festus) The annual Bottleneck Bridge Ride for cyclists across the area will be coming back in its 7th year in August. The event is put on by the Jefferson County Growth Association along with Trail Net and sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Andy Held is one of the organizers of the event. He says they once again have a variety of routes to take on the ride, depending on how much experience you may have riding your bicycle on the roads.
FESTUS, MO
Politics
New Glamping Site Coming to Augusta

Glamping opportunities may soon await the Augusta (St. Charles, Missouri) area. As per a report, Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future glampsite...
AUGUSTA, MO
Serious injury crash on Hwy 30

(Jefferson County) Two people suffered serious injuries from a two-vehicle accident on eastbound Highway 30 west of High Ridge Commons Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 driven by 48-year-old Matthew Haynes of Fenton was stopped at the red light, and as the light turned green and started to move forward, he was struck from behind by a Chevy Equinox driven by 66-year-old Charmion Gleiforst of House Springs. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just after 8’clock Thursday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Teetering on Drought Conditions

(Farmington) The extreme, dangerous heat continues this week. Besides the dangers associated with triple digit temperatures and heat index readings, drought is now becoming a problem in southeast Missouri. Pat Guinan is the state climatologist with the University of Missouri Extension. He says our moisture levels quickly did a 180...
FARMINGTON, MO

Community Policy