Los Angeles, CA – Wednesday marked the deadline to turn at least 569,000 valid signatures to force the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney to be placed on the ballot. Local media has reported that the campaign has already spent over $8 million to gather 717,000 signature, which they believe will be more than enough—even if up to 20 percent of those signatures are invalidated.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO