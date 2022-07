A Pulaski County man is arrested after he douses a woman with gasoline. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reports it was called Monday afternoon to a home in the 18000 block of Laddie Lane for a structure fire. By the time deputies arrived, the fire was no longer actively burning and a female victim told them Jeramiah Schiedel, of St. Robert, had doused her with gas, then attempted to light her on fire. The woman was able to escape without further injury, but advised deputies Schiedel was still in the home, armed with a handgun.

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO