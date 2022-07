Contreras could make an appearance considering Bryce Harper, who leads the voting for DH in the NL, will miss the game with a broken thumb. Ozzie Albies, who is competing with Jazz Chisholm, is also injured. It’s unlikely he gets voted in anyways. Adam Duvall is hilariously on the ballot, and I also doubt Travis d’Arnaud makes it past Willson Contreras. Right now, it’s looking like William Contreras, Swanson, and Acuña Jr. are the Braves’ best bets to make the game.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO