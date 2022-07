Before the start of the 2022-2023 season, East Carolina University football added a list of talented new faces to its roster via new enrollments and the transfer portal. Under the leadership of head coach Mike Houston, the Pirates have seen growth since he was entrusted with the ECU rebuilding process in 2018. After three losing seasons with Houston, East Carolina finished with a 7-5 record in 2021 and reached bowl eligibility. However, the bowl game scheduled against Boston College on Dec. 27, 2021, was canceled and the Pirates faced an abrupt end to their season.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO