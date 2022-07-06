ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Modesto Bee

Sugar Ray, Smashmouth, Gary Allen, other hit makers among Modesto area entertainment

By Pat Clark
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mC3zC_0gWSD7QU00
Opening day in 2019 at the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

The Stanislaus County Fair hits its stride, while MoBand concludes its season of concerts and Prospect Theater Project presents a new play. That’s just some of the entertainment planned for July 9-15 in the Modesto region.

County fair continues

The Stanislaus County Fair continues its run with agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment, plenty of fair food and more. This week’s free concerts feature Smashmouth on July 9; Karla Perez as Selena, July 10; Sean Kingston, July 11; Gary Allen, July 12; Sugar Ray, July 13; Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, July 14; and Danielle Bradbery, July 15

WHEN: Through July 17. 5 p.m. weekdays; noon Saturdays and Sundays. Buildings close 11 p.m., carnival and grounds close at midnight.

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $5-$15, free ages 6 and under; some events have additional costs

ONLINE: www.stancofair.com

MoBand finale

The final concert for the 2022 MoBand season features “Hot Hits,” wrapping up its “Hot, Hot, Hot!” series. People often place down their blankets early in the day to secure seats, and many later take picnic dinners to enjoy during the shows.

WHEN: 8 p.m. July 14

WHERE: Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

Prospect Theater

Prospect Theater Project presents the play “Roosters.” It’s the story of El Gallo, who returns to his Central Valley family after a long stint in jail. The play explores father-son tensions, machismo and the world of cockfighting.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. July 15-16, July 21-23; 2 p.m. July 17 and 24

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

Mistlin Gallery

The Central California Art Association at the Mistlin Gallery presents a new exhibition, “People, Places, and Things.” This juried show features works by artists showcasing their unique perspective of the world around them.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, July 12-Aug. 6

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St. Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: ccaagallery.org

Carnegie “Showcase”

The “Carnegie Art Showcase” has opened at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock. The juried exhibit features works in all media by 54 artists from Northern and Central California. A free reception will be held July 8 from 6-8 p.m.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, July 6-Sept. 3

WHERE: 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: $7 general; $5 seniors/students

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

