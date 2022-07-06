Fishers police arrest 2 NYC men with possible ties to South American theft group

INDIANAPOLIS — It is no secret that the teenager age group continues to be the leading age group for car crashes resulting in death. The summer months, in particular, hold the highest rate of teen deaths via car crash. A major cause of these crashes is due to distracted driving. According to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHSTA), in 2020 alone, distracted claimed the lives of 3,142 people in the United States. NHSTA also reports that in 2019, 2,042 teen drivers were killed in crashes related to distracted driving.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO