ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Highland Park suspect contemplated second shooting in Madison; bond denied

By Jenna Barnes, Glenn Marshall, Melissa Espana, Christine Flores, Associated Press
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWrt6_0gWSCJyA00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others.

A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Officials said he sprayed more than 70 rounds from a rooftop into a crowd attending a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Prosecutors said he reloaded his weapon three times.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said if Crimo is convicted of the first-degree murder charges, he would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. He promised that dozens more charges would be sought.

Crimo appeared in bond court virtually Wednesday morning where a bond was denied. Officials spoke at a press conference afterward and said a motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said while the motive for the mass shooting is still unknown, he said Crimo had some sort of affinity toward the numbers four and seven, and the inverse which is seven and four.

“When asked what the obsession with those number meant, he said it has something to do with the music he listens to,” Covelli said.

Rinehart said after Crimo’s arrest, he confessed to officials and admitted to the shooting.

In court, which was held virtually through Zoom, the suspect mainly looked down, only lifting his head when the case against him was read out loud.

WATCH: Prosecutor, police official speak after bond denied for alleged gunman

The attack happened at the downtown parade around 10:10 a.m. on the Fourth of July after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street.

Officials said Crimo was wearing a dress and long-haired wig — possibly to hide his distinctive neck and face tattoos — and was able to blend into the crowd, posing as a bystander. After the shooting, he went to his mother’s home where he took her car and left the area. He was caught after someone recognized him and phoned North Chicago police.

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

He was arrested on Route 41 in Lake County after several hours of being wanted. Police said Crimo was able to drive into Wisconsin and back into Illinois during the manhunt. Their investigation revealed that when Crimo drove to Madison he saw a celebration there and contemplated using the firearm in his vehicle to commit another shooting, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQ0OZ_0gWSCJyA00
Robert Crimo III | Lake County Major Crime Task Force

Crimo legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles used in the shooting. Authorities said Tuesday that the purchases were allowed even though police were called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide.

On Wednesday evening, police released a picture of the gun that was found in Crimo’s vehicle after he was arrested on Route 41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEntL_0gWSCJyA00
Courtesy – Lake County Major Crimes Task Force
These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lake County Coroner’s Office identified six of the seven victims. They are; Catherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park, Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park, Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park, Jacki Sundheimm, 63, of Highland Park, Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park and Nicolas Toledo, 78, of Morales, Mexico.

The seventh victim was identifed Wednesday as 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo. He was pronounced dead around 7:45 a.m. that morning.

Anyone with any information, or anyone with video, is urged to call Highland Park police at 847-432-7730 or you can submit a tip to fbi.gov/highlandpark .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Oneida County man charged with burglary

FORESTPORT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man from Woodgate has been arrested on felony burglary charges after breaking into a home with unsuspecting residents inside. According to the sheriff, around 1:30 am on Sunday, July 3rd, as the homeowners of a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Shooting on the Brandywine Highway

Yesterday at around 2 p.m., Binghamton Police responded to Lourdes Hospital for a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they determined that a 22-year-old male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Park Police#Highland Park#Violent Crime#Crime Task Force
WIBX 950

Three Arrests After Syracuse Police Follow Trax to Bear Using OnStar

Weapons, Stolen Property Charges for Three Men After Stolen Vehicle is Found. Three men are facing charges after OnStar notified police of the location of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. OnStar, a subsidiary of General Motors, is a subscription service that provides multiple services including navigation, communication, diagnostic,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Cazenovia Police Department on high alert after Chicago mass shooting

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In the wake of yet another mass shooting in this country, this time during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left six dead and more than 30 injured, communities were on edge as they tried to carry on with their regularly scheduled Independence Day festivities.
Romesentinel.com

Madison County sheriff reports arrests, June 27 to July 3

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • William A. Thomas, 27, of Eaton, was charged on June 29 in Eaton with second-degree harassment. • Mark A. DeBottis, 30, of Georgetown, was charged on June 27 in Georgetown with fourth-degree mischief. • Collin J. Dundon, 25,...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Two teens and a 20-year-old arrested for break-ins on North Side of Syracuse

Three suspects believed to be responsible for break-ins and car thefts on the North Side of the City of Syracuse were arrested over the weekend near Destiny USA Mall. The thefts happened more specifically in the Sedgewick neighborhood and included one where a front door was smashed. The criminals then entered the house and stole the neighbors' car keys before stealing the vehicles.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report arrests, June 24

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Eric Cardinale, 50, of Durhamville, was charged in Verona on June 24 with second-degree unlawful surveillance. • Sarah A. Cady, 45, of Marcy, was charged in Verona on June 24 with driving while...
ONEIDA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for recent burglary spree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested in connection to a string of recent burglaries throughout the City, according to police. Michael Thomas, 33, was arrested by the Ithaca Police Department on July 7 in connection to the incidents. IPD said that Thomas was allegedly responsible for at least four burglaries at local businesses between June 20 and June 29.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY driver busted for ‘very poor attempt’ at fake inspection sticker

An Upstate New York driver has been busted for a “very poor attempt” at a fake inspection sticker on their vehicle — plus driving while intoxicated. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on Facebook showing a piece of paper that had been apparently taped to the vehicle with the words “NYS 2022″ in pencil and pen, plus scribbles where the 12 months of the year would be written. A cutout of a random postal bar code was also attached to the top.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Update: Police arrest DeWitt bank robber

UPDATE (July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.) — The DeWitt Police Department have announced on Wednesday that a suspect fully confessed to the bank robbery on June 27. David A. Wantz, a 36-year-old from Syracuse, was arrested on July 5 at his house and transported to the DeWitt Police Department. Police share that he provided […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Judge sentences Liverpool man convicted of manslaughter in fatal Boonville crash

The man convicted of manslaughter in a fatal head-on crash in Boonville in 2020 was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison Thursday morning. Rakwan Marshall, of Liverpool, was charged with two counts of manslaughter following a September 2020 crash that caused the deaths of two women. Police say Marshall was trying to pass another vehicle on State Route 12 when he hit a car head-on in the other lane.
BOONVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Masonville

A Sidney man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Masonville. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. According to state police, Joseph A. Beers, 54, of Sidney, was heading south on State Highway 8 near Old Route 8 when his motorcycle left the road and struck a guiderail.
MASONVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Jefferson County teen missing again

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson County teen has again been reported missing. According to New York State Police, 15-year-old Karli N. Crosby has been missing since Saturday, July 2 and was last seen in the town of Brownville. Karli is believed to be in the Syracuse area. This...
Romesentinel.com

Menacing, trespass among arrests by Oneida police

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Parish T. Gibson, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 23 for petty larceny. • Savannah R. Drake, 24, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 23 for second-degree trespass. • William...
ONEIDA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 6/27/22 – 7/3/22

Time/Date: 03:27:00 06/28/22 – Booking Number: 7152. Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST; APT 106 Agency: FPD. 03:25:00 – 06/28/22 – PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT – 2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. 03:25:00 – 06/28/22 – PL260.10 AM0 (2724) ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD. 03:25:00 – 06/28/22- PL120.14.01 AM2...
FULTON, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy