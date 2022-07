One of the main developers and mouthpieces of the Shiba Inu project, Shytoshi Kusama, has once again emerged and revealed several insights concerning both the future of Shiba Inu and its side branches. Among other things, the developer assured the Shib army of his commitment to the plan of Ryoshi, the anonymous creator of Shiba Inu, who some time ago deleted himself from all social media accounts and disappeared.

