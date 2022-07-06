ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

County Health Department Schedules New COVID Vaccine Clinics

By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department has scheduled a handful of COVID-19 vaccination clinics aimed at immunizing children and babies. The Health Department clinics will offer Moderna vaccine for all age groups. Moderna is a two-shot series with the...

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

COVID-19: Where We Stand In Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – It’s been over two years since COVID-19 showed itself to the world. Since then, medical technology has provided the public with vaccines for all ages, most recently allowing vaccinations for children and babies. Currently in Chautauqua County COVID-19 cases are low, based on the latest testing...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Weekly Positivity Rate for COVID-19 on the Rise in County

Chautauqua County’s 7-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 has been on the rise for the last couple weeks. While the CDC Community Transmission level is still considered low, according to the County Health Department the average positivity rate rose from 4.3% on June 22, to 6% June 29th, to a current rate of 8.9% as of July 6.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Health
City
Mayville, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown’s 25 Year Welcome Sign Project Is Coming To Fruition

JAMESTOWN – A project 25 years in the making is coming to a head this year. The Jamestown Rotary Club has finished their funding towards a grand welcome sign in the City of Jamestown. The sign will be constructed at Jamestown’s North Main Street entrance. This gift by the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steele Hall
wnynewsnow.com

Illegal Dumping Becomes An Increasing Problem In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – Illegal dumping of garbage is an increasing problem within the City of Jamestown, with local leaders pushing for action to combat the issue. Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk says rising trash and debris are plaguing city streets. “We’ve got our plummet and blight activities, so our...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Improperly Discarded Cigarette Starts Residential Fire In Westfield

WESTFIELD – An improperly discarded cigarette is blamed for starting a residential fire in Westfield. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team announced the cause of the blaze at 11 Union Street. The Westfield Fire Department responded to the address late Thursday afternoon to extinguish flames. Fire...
WESTFIELD, NY
WBRE

Search for missing boat captain continues in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple rescue crews staging near the Lakeside Campground near Ripley, New York as they searched the waters of Lake Erie.            According to sources close to the investigation, the captain of the boat fell into the lake about a half-a-mile from the shore and has not resurfaced. Authorities said the boater who fell overboard has […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Clinics#The Health Department#Suny Jcc#Suny Fredonia
wnynewsnow.com

Popular Jamestown Thoroughfare Closed For Construction Reopening Soon

JAMESTOWN – A popular thoroughfare closed for construction in the City of Jamestown is slated to reopen soon. The Jamestown Department of Public Works tells WNY News Now construction on Baker Street and Barrett Avenue is wrapping up Wednesday. This afternoon, crews are on site laying down the final...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Board of Public Utilities Warns Customers Of Continued Scam

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is warning its customers about a continued scam. The Utility says scammers are at it again, calling or emailing customers asking for payment in the form of gift cards, prepaid cards or money transfers. If payment is not made, the scammer...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Pro-Choice Activists Prep For Reproductive Rights Rally In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – Pro-choice activists are getting ready for a reproductive rights rally in Jamestown this weekend. The Jamestown Justice Coalition organized Sunday’s rally in protest of the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Ahead of demonstrations, locals are touting the importance of making their voices heard....
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
96.1 The Breeze

COVID-19 Makes A Strong Comeback In New York State

Hopefully you are having a great summer of 2022 so far and have been able to get back to the things you love to do and the events that you and your family love to enjoy. Although there has been no official word about the end of the COVD-19 pandemic, it sure feels good to get back to what feels like normal life here in the Buffalo area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Crews Quickly Extinguish Porch Fire in Westfield

Quick work was made of a fire late Thursday afternoon at a house in the Village of Westfield. Firefighters from Westfield and Portland, along with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, responded to 11 Union Street shortly after 4:30 PM with a report of possible entrapment. The Westfield Fire Department stated on its Facebook page that the Sheriff's Office used a fire extinguisher to quickly put out the flames, which were located on the porch. The resident inside the apartment was able to get out of the building uninjured, while one person at the scene was treated for smoke inhalation. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team assisted with the investigation. Westfield Police also responded to the scene.
WESTFIELD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Large crowds attend 4th of July celebrations

With the return of full scale celebrations across Chautauqua County, large crowds were reported at a number of events during the Fourth of July weekend. Dan Heitzenrater of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday, says the county's summer tourism seems to be off to a good start. He has received mainly positive comments from local businesses as a result of the bustling activity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy