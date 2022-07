HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A growing group of people from the North Shore are planning to travel to Washington, D.C., next week to demand a federal ban on assault weapons in the wake of Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park.Organizers plan to march around the Capitol on Wednesday. Some of the marchers will be North Shore moms who want change. Some of them are people who were at the July 4th parade In Highland Park, and had to run to safety when a gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop, killing seven and wounding dozens more.Laura Chaimson and...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO