Over $6 million in drugs recently seized near Lynden border crossing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNDEN, Wash. – A recent bust by border officials led to the discovery of over $6 million in illicit drugs. The Canadian...

Comments / 7

peoples voc
1d ago

hmmmm, its amazing how people never hear what the state does with this or see, does it go right back out on the streets, hmm interesting thing , no one ever reports on it afyer the bust

Reply
2
SS
1d ago

We can expect more that is never seized with the current failing administration that can't do anything but go after one man. When will Democrats get back to the business of america.?🇺🇲

Reply
2
