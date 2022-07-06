ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after Upstate woman found strangled to death

By Rob Jones
A suspect is now in custody after an Upstate woman was found dead over the weekend. 63 year old, Ricky McCullough in connection to the death of 69 year old, Susan Elaine Donald. She was found dead Saturday at an abandoned house on South Leach Street in Greenville.

An autopsy Monday revealed her cause of death as strangulation and ruled her manner of death as a homicide. Just hours after the Greenville County Coroner's Office released that information, the Greenville PD announced McCullough's arrest.

Investigators say, that the two had recently became acquainted. McCullough is charged with Murder and 1st degree Criminal Sexual Assault.

