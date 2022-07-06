ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Kraft, Sheryl Sandberg spotted at Sun Valley’s ‘billionaire summer camp’

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 80, arrived at the Sun Valley, Idaho summit of billionaires with his fiancée, Dana Blumberg, 47. Getty Images

Sun Valley is once again a dating destination of choice for business, tech and media moguls.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft enjoyed a game of tennis with his younger, glamorous fiancée, while Meta’s outgoing operating chief Sheryl Sandberg arrived arm-in-arm with her own fiancée to the annual “summer camp for billionaires” at the posh Idaho resort.

The 80-year-old Kraft was photographed alongside his fiancée, Dana Blumberg, the 47-year-old New York-based ophthalmologist, on Wednesday.

The couple has been engaged since March. Kraft, the billionaire who built a paper and packaging empire which enabled him to buy the New England Patriots, lost his wife, Myra Hiatt Kraft, to cancer in 2011.

Kraft, whose team has won six Super Bowl titles in the three decades that he has owned it, dated actor Ricki Noel Lander for six years before they ended their relationship in 2018.

Sandberg, the embattled No. 2 to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, was pictured strolling alongside marketing executive Tom Bernthal. The couple got engaged two years ago and a wedding is slated for this summer.

Meta’s outgoing COO Sheryl Sandberg was spotted with her fiance, marketing executive Tom Bernthal.
Stacey Bendet Allen, the director of fashion company Alice + Olivia, made a fashionable entry

The “Lean In” author announced last month that she was stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook’s parent company. The resignation will take effect in the fall.

Sandberg’s exit comes amid an ongoing internal investigation by the company into her alleged use of Meta resources for her personal pet projects.

Meta is also probing claims that Sandberg improperly used company resources to plan her upcoming wedding to Bernthal, a marketing executive and former producer with NBC News.

Zuckerberg, who is steering his company through severe headwinds as he shifts its focus from traditional ad-supported social media to the metaverse, is also expected to attend the festivities.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett was spotted with his wife, Astrid Menks.

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and founder of holdings giant Berkshire Hathaway, was in attendance. The “Oracle of Omaha” was seen arm-in-arm with his second wife, Astrid Menks.

Corporate heavyweights like Joey Levin, the CEO of Barry Diller’s media conglomerate IAC, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg were seen arriving at the event.

Stacey Bendet Allen, the director of fashion company Alice + Olivia, made a fashionable entry.

Other captains of industry including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal are also due to arrive.

David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, waves to well-wishers at Sun Valley.

Musk earlier this year committed to buying Twitter for $44 billion and taking it private — all part of a plan to alter its content moderation policy and allow for greater freedom of expression.

David Zaslav, the CEO of the newly merged entity Warner Bros. Discovery, was also spotted arriving on Tuesday.

Zaslav has made waves in his first few months as chief executive, which included axing the failed streaming service CNN+.

Bob Iger, the former Disney CEO, cut a relaxed look at the Idaho ski resort.

The new corporate leadership is trying to resuscitate the cable news giant, which has been struggling in the ratings, by de-emphasizing partisan commentary and opinionated analysis.

The annual shindig hosted by Allen & Co. brings together corporate leaders in media, tech, and finance.

This year’s gathering takes place amid economic storm clouds as analysts fear a recession could be in the offing.

The nation remains hamstrung by record levels of inflation and soaring gas prices, which have been exacerbated by continued disruptions to the supply chain and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
