City Water Light and Power is working on a project to greatly expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations around Springfield. The utility has put out a request for proposals, and hopes to be able to choose a provider in the next several months. The stations would use fast-charging technology, and could be placed in downtown parking ramps and other high-traffic areas around town. It’s still unclear how much people would have to pay to use the charging stations.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO